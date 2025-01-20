Britain’s state pension to ‘pass breaking point’ without immigration

state pension immigration

When former prime minister, Herbert Asquith, introduced the state pension in 1909, he couldn’t have imagined the behemoth it would become.

The modest benefit initially entitled Britain’s poorest elderly citizens to five shillings a week, £38 in today’s money.

Fast forward to 2025, and state pensions of up to £221 a week are paid to nearly 13 million retirees, which costs the Exchequer £125bn a year – a figure expected to rise to £150bn in real terms within the next decade.

A rapidly ageing population – and dwindling number of younger workers propping up the system – mean some are questioning whether the state pension as we know it can survive.

Successive governments have tried to make the numbers add up by importing foreign workers to foot the ballooning tax bill. Research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) found that immigration brings an additional £3.3bn into Treasury coffers every year.

Without immigrants plugging gaps in the country’s labour market, the state pension would be “pushed past breaking point”, the Adam Smith Institute has warned.

The think tank’s Maxwell Marlowe says the state pension is now “within touching distance of fiscal insolvency”.

Previous research by the institute found that the state pension will become unaffordable as early as 2035, when the cost of pension payments will begin to outstrip National Insurance contributions as the ratio of workers to pensioners shrinks.

Those arguing against immigration point to the added strain on the health service and housing as net migration hits the highest levels on record.

But stemming the flow of immigrants would bring the date when the state pension becomes unaffordable to as early as 2030, warns the think tank.

However, the longer today’s tax-paying immigrants stay in Britain, the more likely they are to become a net recipient of welfare – adding to the country’s fiscal burden in the years to come.

“Immigration plays a positive role in the short-run,” Mr Marlowe says. “But it’s a sticking plaster to stop serious bleeding.”

‘Severe strain’

Britain is buckling under the strain of its state pension bill. Overall spending will be £23bn higher in 2027-28 than it was at the start of the 2020s, according to Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts.

Pension spending has risen from 2pc of GDP in the early 1950s to more than 7pc today. Around £1 in every £8 of government spending now goes on the state pension. In 50 years, it will be more like £1 in every £6.

A wave of retiring baby boomers – born roughly between 1946 and 1964 – is expected to push the pensions bill even higher this decade, while further depleting Britain’s dwindling workforce.

