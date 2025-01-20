Britain’s state pension to ‘pass breaking point’ without immigration

When former prime minister, Herbert Asquith, introduced the state pension in 1909, he couldn’t have imagined the behemoth it would become.
The modest benefit initially entitled Britain’s poorest elderly citizens to five shillings a week, £38 in today’s money.
Fast forward to 2025, and state pensions of up to £221 a week are paid to nearly 13 million retirees, which costs the Exchequer £125bn a year – a figure expected to rise to £150bn in real terms within the next decade.
A rapidly ageing population – and dwindling number of younger workers propping up the system – mean some are questioning whether the state pension as we know it can survive.
Successive governments have tried to make the numbers add up by importing foreign workers to foot the ballooning tax bill. Research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) found that immigration brings an additional £3.3bn into Treasury coffers every year.
Without immigrants plugging gaps in the country’s labour market, the state pension would be “pushed past breaking point”, the Adam Smith Institute has warned.
The think tank’s Maxwell Marlowe says the state pension is now “within touching distance of fiscal insolvency”.
Previous research by the institute found that the state pension will become unaffordable as early as 2035, when the cost of pension payments will begin to outstrip National Insurance contributions as the ratio of workers to pensioners shrinks.
Those arguing against immigration point to the added strain on the health service and housing as net migration hits the highest levels on record.
But stemming the flow of immigrants would bring the date when the state pension becomes unaffordable to as early as 2030, warns the think tank.
However, the longer today’s tax-paying immigrants stay in Britain, the more likely they are to become a net recipient of welfare – adding to the country’s fiscal burden in the years to come.
“Immigration plays a positive role in the short-run,” Mr Marlowe says. “But it’s a sticking plaster to stop serious bleeding.”
‘Severe strain’
Britain is buckling under the strain of its state pension bill. Overall spending will be £23bn higher in 2027-28 than it was at the start of the 2020s, according to Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts.
Pension spending has risen from 2pc of GDP in the early 1950s to more than 7pc today. Around £1 in every £8 of government spending now goes on the state pension. In 50 years, it will be more like £1 in every £6.
A wave of retiring baby boomers – born roughly between 1946 and 1964 – is expected to push the pensions bill even higher this decade, while further depleting Britain’s dwindling workforce.
An ageing population and a falling birth rate means the fiscal strain on workers will become “very severe”, according to Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister, now partner at pension consultants LCP.
One way to ease this pressure, he says, is to increase the working age population through economic migration.
“Without inward migration, the working-age population is set to shrink rapidly relative to the retired population which will mean either big tax rises on workers or a squeeze on pensions and services for pensioners.
“People who come into the country may be net contributors for decades, helping to ease the demographic crisis we may otherwise face.”
However, he added that immigrants who come to Britain and pay National Insurance also build up rights to the state pension themselves, so the state will have to pay them a pension in the future if they choose to stay.
The right sort of migrant
Despite the pledges of successive governments to curb immigration, net migration to Britain rose from 184,000 in 2019 to a peak of 906,000 in the year to June 2023.
Of the 1.1 million non-visitor visas issued in the year to September 2024, 242,000 were for work applicants – 22pc.
Nina Skero, chief executive of the Centre for Economics and Business Research, believes immigration is “undoubtedly” propping up the state pension system.
“The assumption [of government] used to be that you would be able to pay for higher state pensions from the higher productivity of people who were still working.
“This was how the equation would balance itself out, but this hasn’t materialised. Instead we have a dwindling number of people working at the same productivity levels.”
If immigration were reduced, she added, the pool of workers would diminish and wages would be driven up. Firms would collapse, and the Government would look for more ways to drive up tax.
But tax rates are already reaching a peak beyond which you will start to see diminishing returns.
The average immigrant is more likely to be of working age than the average British born-resident – more likely to be contributing fiscally with National Insurance contributions, income tax and council tax, and taking less money out of the public purse through the NHS and social and elderly care, Ms Skero says.
Yet modelling by the OBR comparing the net tax contribution of legal migrants on differing levels of income shows that in narrow economic terms, not all immigrants are created equal.
The OBR looked at a “high-wage” migrant worker, earning 30pc more than the UK average, and arriving in the country aged 25. By the time they reach 81 (in line with average life expectancy), they will have made a net contribution of £767,000 in taxes.
A migrant on the same average earnings as a typical British worker only becomes a net recipient of tax revenue in very old age.
But a “low-wage migrant” on half the average UK salary is a net fiscal drain, the modelling found. By the time they reach 81, they will have cost the taxpayer £465,000.
Analysis by the Centre for Policy Studies think tank looked at how many visas were issued in 2022-23 for different job types on skilled worker routes and compared them with the salary data for those occupations. The analysis suggested that around 72pc were likely to be earning less than the average UK salary.
However, an unskilled worker’s economic worth goes beyond their net tax contribution, Ms Skero says.
“If unskilled workers are filling gaps in the market in Britain, this is still contributing to economic activity, helping to support and generate taxes.
“If a low-skilled worker wasn’t there, there would be no one for a high-skilled worker to manage – you’ve got to look at the wider picture.”
State pension ‘Ponzi scheme’
Contrary to popular belief, National Insurance contributions are not ring-fenced to fund the state pension. Instead, the money is taken from general taxation, meaning today’s workers pay for today’s pensions on an ongoing basis.
The new full state pension stands at £221.20 per week and will rise by 4.1pc to £230.25 in April.
At 30pc of average earnings, the new state pension is now at a higher level than the basic state pension was at any point since at least 1968.
This is thanks largely to the “triple lock”, introduced in 2011, which ensures that the state pension rises by the highest of inflation, wage growth or 2.5pc.
The policy will ensure that 4.3 million pensioners who receive the full state pension see a real weekly uplift of around £50 a week by 2034, which is around £11.30 per week higher than if the state pension rose in line with average wage growth – as was the case previously.
OBR forecasts suggest that the triple lock will cost households around £10bn extra a year by 2034. It means annual spending on the state pension will soar past £150bn in real terms within a decade (though, of course, increasingly amounts of these payments are being clawed back via income tax paid by pensioners).
The Institute for Fiscal Studies urged the previous Tory government to scrap the policy and tie future state pension increases to earnings, a move that would save taxpayers billions of pounds, it said.
But both Labour and the Conservatives have vowed to keep the triple lock intact, despite former pensions minister Mel Stride admitting it was “unsustainable” in the long-run.
Mr Marlowe says this pay-as-you-go funding model and ballooning obligations have turned the state pension into a “Ponzi scheme” which is “bursting at the seams”.
He added: “The state pension system is within touching distance of fiscal insolvency, there are serious cashflow problems into the National Insurance fund.
“The solution has been to import labour to prop up tax revenue. This is a help in the short-term, but it adds people to the state pension in 30 or 40 years’ time. We also have a productivity crisis, and this is a low-productivity solution.”