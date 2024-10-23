Britain’s red tape risks more HS2-style white elephants, warns construction chief

In This Article:
Large infrastructure projects are at risk of becoming HS2-style white elephants unless Sir Keir Starmer gets a grip on the planning system, a leading construction chief has warned.
John Wilkinson, chief operating officer of BAM UK and Ireland, said that without the removal of red tape, big-ticket developments will not be able to attract enough overseas investment to proceed.
He also urged the Prime Minister to expand his planned infrastructure strategy from 10 years to 20, claiming this will ensure crucial long-term projects are not axed as governments change.
When asked whether Britain is at risk of being increasingly burdened by stunted projects like HS2, he said: “There’s a real danger that can happen. Unless the Government gets a hold of the planning system, that’s going to put off international investment, and the industry will always focus on where it has the greatest visibility.
“We can only be predictable when we can see a predictable pipeline of opportunity. We’ve got to have a longer-term focus on what the requirements are for the nation.”
BAM’s UK and Ireland operations, which focus on construction and civil engineering, are owned by Dutch contractor Royal BAM Group.
The company’s UK arm is currently working on projects such as the Silvertown Tunnel in London, while it was also the main contractor for Manchester’s Co-op Live arena.
While BAM’s civil engineering business remains an active supplier on HS2’s central leg near the Chiltern Tunnel, Mr Wilkinson said the delayed project remains “the biggest white elephant” that he has seen in his career.
It comes after HS2 rail link was scaled back after years of delays and billions of pounds in overspending.
Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, recently described the failure to deliver HS2 on time as “dire”, as she launched an independent review into the project’s finances.
Ministers are still overseeing the completion of the leg between London and Birmingham, which comes after Rishi Sunak last year confirmed the route will no longer run to Manchester.
As well as raising concerns over HS2, Mr Wilkinson also criticised the “continuous flip-flopping” around major projects such as the £8.3bn Lower Thames crossing and the £1.7bn Stonehenge tunnel.
The future of the former remains in doubt, while the latter project was scrapped by Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, shortly after Labour won the general election in July.
Such about-turns mean Britain will give up ground as a leading global construction giant, according to Mr Wilkinson.
He said: “We just can’t have this flavour of the month, so to speak, [where we say] ‘we’ll build the fastest high-speed rail network in Europe’, and then all of a sudden we find ourselves six, seven years down the line or more and we’re only taking it to Birmingham.
“The industry has invested a huge amount in training and educating a workforce to deliver high-speed rail, which unfortunately, in my view, will now disappear across to other countries that have got committed programmes and have more certainty about them. That’s a complete waste because UK plc has invested in the training.”
Mr Wilkinson added: “We cannot keep going through these differences of opinion of what the UK needs. We should be able to plan and be more predictable.”
However, Mr Wilkinson added that the Government seems “to be willing to listen and that is a really important step change”.
This month, Darren Jones, the chief secretary to the Treasury, set out plans for a new National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (Nista) to tackle delays to major projects and restore investor confidence.
Mr Wilkinson called on the Government to “make a plan and stick to it”, adding: “That will be really advantageous for international investment to come in.”