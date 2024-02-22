Britain’s recession ‘already over’ amid private sector surge

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has suggested the downturn will be one of the shallowest and shortest in 70 years - Justin Tallis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain’s private sector is growing at its fastest pace in nine months, a closely watched survey shows, prompting economists to predict that recession is “already over”.

S&P Global’s “flash” UK purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a key measure of business activity – rose to 53.3 in February, up from 52.9 in January.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth. The February survey, which will be subject to final revisions, marks the fourth consecutive month that output has increased and the fastest pace of expansion since May 2023.

Business optimism has also hit its highest level since February 2022, the survey found.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the figures suggested the UK economy would grow by between 0.2pc and 0.3pc in the first three months of this year.

Mr Williamson said: “This allays fears that last year’s downturn will have spilled over into 2024 and suggests that the UK’s ‘recession’ is already over.”

The UK fell into a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of falling gross domestic product (GDP), at the end of 2023.

However, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has suggested that the downturn will be one of the shallowest and shortest in 70 years. He said earlier this week that the “very small recession” may already be over amid “distinct signs of an upturn”.

Addressing the February data, Mr Williamson said: “This is by no means a one-off improvement, as faster growth has now been recorded for four straight months after a brief spell of decline late last year.”

While growth is strong, the survey found input price inflation running at its highest level since August. It is being driven by strong service sector wage growth and high shipping costs because of the Red Sea crisis.

Rising input costs have prompted businesses to increase their prices at the fastest pace since July.

Mr Williamson said the data suggested inflation would likely remain stuck at its current level of 4pc in the coming months, which could delay interest rate cuts. Markets have priced in the first cut in June.

He said: “With growth accelerating and prices on the rise again, February’s data mean policymakers are increasingly likely to err on the side of caution when considering the appropriateness of cutting interest rates.”

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The risks to our forecast for three 25bp [basis point] reductions in Bank Rate this year – in June, September and December – are now strongly skewed towards fewer and later cuts.”

George Buckley and colleagues at Nomura said: “We are more comfortable after today’s data with our view of an August BoE cut – this had been a hawkish call that the BoE would wait so long, but we wonder how long it might be before markets think we’re too dovish (or even price August out altogether and delay cuts for longer).”

Since 2021, the Bank of England has increased interest rates from a record low of 0.1pc to 5.25pc in a bid to tame runaway inflation.

The consumer price index (CPI) has fallen from a peak of 11.1pc in October 2022 to 4pc in January but is still double the Bank of England’s target rate of 2pc.