Britain’s households rake in record £31m from solar panels

British households made a record £31m from rooftop solar panels last year following a surge in installations.

Energy providers paid out £30.7m to 283,666 households that exported renewable energy back to the grid, according to figures from Ofgem’s Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) scheme.

It comes as Ed Miliband pursues a “rooftop revolution” to triple Britain’s solar power generation. The Energy Secretary has called solar panels a “win-win technology”.

Rising electricity prices and falling installation costs have led to a surge in rooftop solar installations in recent years.

Meanwhile, the SEG scheme allows households to sell electricity back to energy suppliers if they are generating too much to power their homes.

Energy providers are required to offer an export tariff, although they can set their own rates. The scheme is not subsidised by taxpayers.

The number of households using the scheme more than tripled last year, rising from 92,946 in 2022.

A spike in household bills following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has meant more households considering rooftop solar panels to save money. In addition, the Conservative government eliminated VAT on solar panels in 2022 which made them cheaper, and a production boom has since pushed prices down further.

The SEG’s annual report said 238 gigawatt hours were exported through the scheme last year, almost four times the amount in 2022 and equivalent to powering 88,198 homes for a year.

Solar panels make up 99.98pc of the scheme’s users, with a handful using wind turbines or hydropower installations. The vast majority of installations are in the south of England, which benefits from more daylight hours.

Despite the benefits of the scheme, households taking part are receiving just a fraction of what they pay for electricity. Some energy providers are paying households a unit rate of 27p per kilowatt hour for electricity exported back to the grid if they meet conditions such as having home batteries or electric cars.

However, basic schemes pay an average of 5.7p, compared to the 24.5p at which households buy electricity under the current energy price cap.

The SEG said 8pc of exports last year were on a British Gas tariff that pays 6.4p, and 3pc on an Ovo tariff paying 3p.

On average, households received 13p per kilowatt hour last year, since most households opted for more generous schemes.

The average household made £108 from the scheme over the course of the year.

Installations typically cost more than £5,000, although the majority of the benefits come in the form of lower bills generated by solar panels.

