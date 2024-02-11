Britain’s homebrew computer company targeting a London listing

Raspberry Pi chief Eben Upton says he can see little downside to listing in London over New York - David Rose

The hobbyist computer company Raspberry Pi is considering selling shares to its legions of fans as it prepares for a London flotation.

Eben Upton, Raspberry Pi’s chief executive, said the company would consider a retail offer although it was in the early stages of working out the details of how its listing will be structured.

“The retail offer is an interesting question, I suspect we will look at it closer to the time,” he said.

“There are a number of mechanisms by which you can do that.” He added that the international nature of the company’s users made a retail offer more difficult, saying that a UK and EU offer might be achievable.

Raspberry Pi is gearing up for a flotation that is likely to value it at hundreds of millions of pounds. The company has opted for London over New York, a rare choice for a tech business, and appointed bankers at Jefferies and Peel Hunt to oversee the listing.

Upton has recently been flying to New York and Boston to meet American investors, but says he has concluded that there was little downside to a UK listing.

“I think I got on that plane, probably 70/30 in favour of the US,” he says. “And I got off the plane when I came back about 70/30 in favour of the UK.

“What we learned was there’s a lot of smart money out there and it will find you, regardless of where you are.”

While most executives meet potential investors carrying a laminated shareholder presentation, Mr Upton brings with him a shoebox-sized case of green circuit boards featuring the company’s credit card-sized PCs.

The company has so far sold 58 million of its computers, with prices ranging from £3.90 to just under £60 - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

It is an appropriately hands-on approach. Raspberry Pi, founded in 2008, was set up to revive a fading interest in DIY computing. Its micro computers, festooned with ports and microchips, are beloved by Raspberry Pi’s legions of homebrew hackers.

To date, the company has sold 58 million of them to parents trying to get their children into coding, to factories seeking low-cost ways to monitor production lines, and to enthusiast computer programmers.

Upton did not imagine pulling off a stock exchange listing when he was lecturing in Cambridge University’s computer science department in 2006 as it suffered from a steady decline in undergraduate applicants.

Upton was a child of the 1980s era of simple programmable computers such as the BBC Micro, and observed that they had been replaced in living rooms by PlayStations, which required none of the technical coding skills.

Colleagues at the lab hatched a plan to develop a low-cost computer (the name followed a history of computer companies named after fruit). It first went on sale in 2012.

“The original dream was to get a thousand Raspberry Pis into the hands of a thousand kids, and then maybe a tenth of those would decide to study computer science and that would be a good yield,” Upton says.

“There’s been a scale surprise: we sold 100,000 on the first day and it’s just kept coming.”

The cheapest Raspberry Pi computer costs £3.90, the most expensive just under £60.

The low-cost devices can be used to make everything from making retro games consoles to smart light switches - Raspberry Pi/PA

While they can be used as low-cost conventional PCs, they are more typically deployed by enthusiasts for an infinite number of uses: making retro games consoles, smart light switches or automatic plant-watering systems.

A cucumber farm in Japan has used one to automatically sort different grades of the fruit, and modified Raspberry Pis can be found on the International Space Station.

The computers are sold without screens or even cases, exposing the bare silicon. In this respect they are an antidote to the leisurely “it just works” nature of modern gadgets such as the iPhone, which discourage owners from getting under the hood.

“I do think it’s useful for people to have some sort of understanding that this stuff isn’t magic,” Upton says. “Those engineering skills that you gained by writing computer programs, they are generally applicable.”

Raspberry Pi has taken on private investment from companies including Sony and Arm, which last year valued the company at $560m (£444m).

Private investment from New York-listed Arm helped Raspberry Pi’s valuation hit $560m last year - BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

It remains majority owned by the non-profit foundation that shares its name, although there are no guarantees that will continue as it becomes a public company.

The prospect of a new set of financially motivated investors has raised hackles among customers. (One sample comment read: “All hail the stakeholders! All s--- on the customers”).

Upton denies this will be the case, pointing out that the company is already financially incentivised to make money for the foundation, which funnels it into after-school coding clubs and teacher training.

“It’s a totally understandable concern that somehow we will become short-term, profit-maximising robots, turning the price up and the quality down.

“Two or three years in, when it’s apparent we haven’t done those things, then I think people will relax a little bit.”

The rise of artificial intelligence has led to concerns that computer coding will become a lost art, although Upton does not believe it. His young daughter is an avid user, coding on prototype Raspberry Pi products at home.

And for now, interest is booming. “Computer science has gone from being the easiest subject to get into at Cambridge to the hardest,” says Upton. “That’s an enormous turnaround.”

That might have more to do with the riches that are now on offer to skilled tech workers – but the rise of the Raspberry Pi has at least played a part.