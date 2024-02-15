Britain falls into recession in blow to Sunak

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt insist there are signs the UK is 'turning a corner' - Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street

Britain has fallen into recession in a blow to Rishi Sunak as he prepares to fight a general election this year.

The economy shrank 0.3pc in the final three months of 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was much larger than the 0.1pc drop predicted by analysts and follows a similar decline in the previous three months, pushing the UK into its first technical recession since the economy locked down four years ago.

The data also showed the economy barely grew in 2023, expanding by just 0.1pc across the whole year.

Excluding the pandemic, this is the weakest annual growth since the financial crisis in 2009.

Statisticians said the quarterly drop was driven by a broad-based decline across all sectors of the economy, including a 0.2pc drop in services output and a 1.3pc fall in construction in the final three months of the year. Housebuilding has now been in decline for more than a year.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said a big decline in retail sales across the quarter hit the economy amid a disappointing Christmas season that saw households bring forward present-buying to take advantage of November Black Friday deals.

People also spent less money on hairdressing and beauty treatments over the Christmas period, the ONS said.

There was also evidence suggesting that more parents pulled their children out of school early ahead of the holidays, highlighting ongoing concerns about attendance since lockdown.

Public services also contribute to UK gross domestic product (GDP). Ms McKeown told BBC Radio 4 that ongoing doctors’ strikes also dragged down output across the quarter.

The figures mark the end of a week of crucial economic data for the Prime Minister that saw inflation remain steady but rising sickness continue to hurt the economy.

It comes as Jeremy Hunt prepares to deliver his Budget next month. The Telegraph reported in January that the Chancellor is prepared to squeeze departmental spending budgets further in order to make room for tax cuts against a deteriorating economic backdrop.

The drop in output in the final quarter suggests the Office for Budget Responsibility, the Government’s economic watchdog, is likely to downgrade its forecast for growth of 0.7pc this year.

Mr Hunt insisted there were “signs the British economy is turning a corner”.

He added: “Forecasters agree that growth will strengthen over the next few years, wages are rising faster than prices, mortgage rates are down and unemployment remains low. Although times are still tough for many families, we must stick to the plan – cutting taxes on work and business to build a stronger economy.”

The UK remains the only G7 nation yet to return to pre-pandemic employment levels.

Growing the economy was one of Mr Sunak’s five key pledges at the start of last year.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief economist at Capital Economics, said the GDP figures represented a “clear blow” for the Prime Minister.

However, she added: “Today’s release is more politically significant than it is economically. At the margin, it might nudge the Bank of England a little closer to cutting interest rates. But we doubt the Bank will be too worried about what is likely to be a mild and short recession.”

Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that growth over the past year had been driven by government spending, noting that “the market economy was negative last year”.

However, the Governor of the Bank of England added that more recent survey data suggested there were “some signs of the beginning of a pickup” driven by expectations of lower interest rates this year.

Mr Sunak has only met one of its goals to halve inflation, which held steady at 4pc in January and is predicted to halve again to 2pc in April.