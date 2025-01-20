Britain and EU face migrant crisis unless Russian assets are seized, warns US financier

Sir Bill Browder says funds from frozen assets would allow Ukraine to defend itself for a further three or four years - Tolga Akmen/AFP

Europe and the UK face a fresh immigration crisis unless $300bn (£244bn) of frozen Russian assets are seized and handed to Ukraine, the financier Sir Bill Browder has warned.

Speaking on the fringes of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Sir Bill said that the funds would allow Ukraine to defend itself for a further three or four years without having to rely on any additional Western military aid.

Donald Trump has made ending the war in Ukraine a top priority, but fears are growing of a shabby compromise that would force Ukraine to cede territory and fail to satisfy European security concerns.

Sir Bill, who founded the hedge fund Hermitage Capital Management, said Ukrainian capitulation would prompt a mass exodus of refugees and encourage Vladimir Putin into further aggression in the Baltic states and beyond.

It would also force European nations into dramatic increases in defence spending at a time of growing pressure on government budgets.

He said: “The main leverage that Donald Trump has in forcing a settlement on Ukraine is the idea that he can dictate terms by withdrawing US funding for the war.

“The crux of the matter is that there’s no reason why Trump should have all this leverage when there’s $300bn Russian Central Bank reserves sitting in western central banks, most of which is in the UK and Europe.

“That money should be quickly confiscated and handed to Ukraine, so that it’s not Donald Trump determining their future. If forced into a total capitulation, we are going to end up in Western Europe, in the UK, with 15-20m refugees.

“And we’re also going to end up in a situation where Putin will then make a move on Estonia.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, is expected to back urgent action to confiscate the reserves - SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

G7 nations have already agreed to seize the interest on the $300bn and apply the funds to Ukrainian aid, but long-standing concerns over the legality of confiscating the principle has so far frustrated attempts to go further.

Both the UK and Mr Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, were broadly onside with these suggestions, but there is general agreement that the seizure cannot be done unilaterally. In addition, a looming election in Germany has proven impossible to secure wider European backing.

Any such seizure would require the support of all 27 EU members, some of which are openly sympathetic to Putin and could veto any deal.

There is also concern that Mr Trump too would veto the seizure in view of his long-stated determination to be the political leader who secures a peace settlement.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, is expected to back urgent action to confiscate the reserves when he addresses Davos participants later this week.

