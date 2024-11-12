Britain employs record 7m foreign-born workers

The number of foreign-born workers employed in Britain has surged by more than 2m over the past decade to a record 7m, following a surge in migration since the pandemic.

The number of workers born overseas has jumped from 4.8m in 2014, official data showed, and has more than doubled from two decades ago when the figure stood at 2.7m.

The increase was driven by a rise in the employment of people born outside the EU, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), up by 1.4m since the end of 2019, just before the Covid pandemic broke out. The number of EU-born workers fell by 231,000 to 2.2m over the same period.

It follows a surge in migration since the pandemic, which saw net inflows hit 764,000 in 2022 and 685,000 in 2023.

That was up from in the region of 200,000 per year pre-pandemic, amid a wave of post-lockdown migration, as well as arrivals from Ukraine and Hong Kong. Overall, the number of workers born overseas has risen by 1.2m since the pandemic from 5.8m at the end of 2019.

While the number of foreign-born workers employed in Britain has hit a record high, the number of British-born people in work has declined since Covid struck. A total of 26.4m are now employed, down by more than 800,000 from almost 27.2m at the end of 2019.

The category of foreign-born workers includes people who were born overseas, including migrants who have subsequently taken on British citizenship, as well as those who were born to British parents abroad, moved back to the UK and have always had citizenship.

The figures were contained in the ONS’s latest report on Britain’s labour market, which showed that unemployment increased to 4.3pc in the three months to September, its highest level since May, with almost 1.5m people seeking work.

Youth unemployment, for those aged between 18 and 24, jumped particularly sharply to 13.7pc, its highest level since the lockdown at the start of 2021.

Employers cut back on hiring as companies braced for the tax-raising Budget, with 831,000 vacancies on offer in the three months to October. That was the lowest number in more than three years.

Thomas Pugh, economist at RSM UK, said: “At face value, the jump in the unemployment rate from 4pc to 4.3pc, which was driven by a 100,000 increase in unemployment, is a cause for concern.

“But the employment statistics are so ropey at the minute that it would have taken a huge shift to tempt the MPC into shifting towards a rate cut next month.”

Response rates to the ONS surveys on which the headline unemployment rate is based have plunged since Covid. The stats body is in the process of reworking the process to boost its reliability.

