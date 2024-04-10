Britain to ease rule on how asset managers pay for stock picks

LONDON (Reuters) - Asset managers in Britain will be allowed to combine the cost of research on stock picks and execution of stock trades charged by brokers, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday, in a post-Brexit easing of rules inherited from the EU.

Currently the two costs have to be itemised to show clients of asset managers what their fees cover.

"It will allow the ‘bundling’ of payments for third-party research and trade execution, and would exist alongside those already available, such as payment from an asset manager's own resources or from a dedicated account," the FCA said in a statement.

