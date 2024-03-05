How Britain’s decrepit public services would cope with tax cuts

Public Services Hunt

Jeremy Hunt is considering a further squeeze on already stretched public spending in a scramble to find money for tax cuts while still balancing the books.

The Chancellor has vowed to cut red tape and tackle “immoral” Whitehall waste as he searches for ways to fund a likely National Insurance (NI) cut in Wednesday’s Budget.

One money-saving measure said to be on the table is reducing the rate at which public sector spending rises each year from 0.9pc to 0.75pc. This would save the Treasury £6bn – equivalent to a 1p cut in the basic rate of income tax.

However, economists warn this would cripple a public sector that is already on its knees and risks a political own goal. Many believe there is no more fat left to trim and further cuts risk enraging voters as the fabric of the state unravels further.

Public services are already a mess. An estimated 7.6 million people were waiting for elective treatments on the NHS in November, down only slightly from an all-time record high of 7.8 million recorded in August.

Four in 10 councils in England are at risk of going bust over the next five years, according to Grant Thornton. More than a hundred schools had to close buildings last autumn because faulty materials meant they were at risk of literally falling apart.

“Most public services are performing worse than they were on the eve of the pandemic and substantially worse than they were in 2010,” says Nick Davies, programme director at the Institute for Government.

Can Jeremy Hunt cut public sector spending plans without yet more serious deterioration in state services? “The short answer is no,” says James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation.

Current plans will see the public sector handed an extra £17bn by 2029. However, this increase in spending is heavily weighted towards protected departments such as health service, defence and education.

To pay for higher spending on the NHS, schools and armed forces, other departmental budgets will in fact face cuts in the coming years. Courts, prisons and local authorities are some of those in the firing line.

The Chancellor has not set out in detail how he expects to find the savings outlined in the Autumn Statement and there is already heavy scepticism about how realistic his proposals are. Richard Hughes, the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), has said the plans were worse than a work of fiction.

“The plan in November looked undeliverable,” says Smith. “Further cuts would obviously make that more difficult.”

Bee Boileau, an economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), says current plans require a 4pc drop in per person public spending at unprotected departments by 2029.

If the Chancellor were to slow annual spending growth to 0.75pc, it would be equivalent to a 4.6pc drop in per person spending.

Adding to the pressure is a growing population and the fact that healthcare funding is consistently underestimated.

The Government has been forced to top up the health budget in England with an extra £4.4bn in the current financial year, which ends in April.

NHS spending is now on track to fall by 1.2pc next year after taking into account inflation. In theory, this would be one of the largest annual reductions since the 1970s, according to the IFS.

In reality, the Government will most likely have to top up the NHS’s budget again with billions of pounds. That will mean more money Hunt will have to find somewhere, suggesting even deeper cuts in unprotected departments.

(The current estimate also does not include this year’s top up. When that is included in the comparison, the NHS is looking at a 2.4pc slump in funding next year.)

The Chancellor is preparing to swing the axe in an effort to reduce the historic tax burden. The country is on track to be paying the equivalent of 37.7pc of GDP in taxes by 2028-29 – the highest level seen since the Second World War.

Frustration with this imposition is growing, particularly given the parlous state of public services.

“People say they just cannot understand where the money is going,” says Ben Shimson, chief executive of Thinks Insight & Strategy. “Something we hear over and over again in focus groups is: ‘How can we not have great public services, given the amount we pay in tax?’.”

However, public anger at both taxes and the crumbling state means a reduction in levies paid for through public sector spending cuts would therefore not necessarily be a straightforward vote winner if it means further degradation in services.

Further cuts would also likely hit the middle classes, a key Tory constituency. Councils are more likely to prioritise means-tested services, such as housing benefit payments and adult social care, at the expense of general services for the community. This means a blow to public parks, libraries, pothole repairs and waste collections.

“For local authorities, it is the universal services that are open to everyone that have been cut pretty steeply since 2010 and will likely bear more of the cuts,” says Nick Davies, programme director at the Institute for Government.

These cutbacks will be noticed more keenly by voters than tax cuts, he warns.

“It’s hard to judge whether your tax has gone up by 1pc or 2pc, but you absolutely do know if you can’t get a GP appointment, or if your child’s school has had to close a classroom because it’s got a leaking roof or RAAC,” says Davies. “Those are the things that people really do notice. In some cases, the state is quite literally crumbling.”

But this is an election year and issues such as crumbling schools or record NHS backlogs are problems that will take years to fix through long-term investment.

“It will be really, really hard to demonstrate ahead of an election that you have improved those services,” Shimson says.

Tax cuts are a much simpler giveaway for voters.

However, this strategy may be short-sighted. 57pc of British adults think the government should prioritise funding public services, according to a February YouGov survey, while only 27pc think the priority should be tax cuts.

“It’s really clear that, all things being equal, the public would prefer to see an improvement in public services rather than tax cuts,” says Shimshon.

Ultimately, the Tories believe this is a policy they must pursue if they want a fighting chance in this year’s general election, which they are widely expected to lose.

Will the Chancellor simply be shooting himself in the foot?

“Based on current polling, it seems unlikely it will be his foot,” says Davies. “He’ll be shooting on the basis that it will be someone else who will have to pick up the pieces.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “We will not comment on speculation around tax cuts ahead of the Budget. Our responsible action with the public finances meant we could cut taxes for working people and businesses in the Autumn Statement.

“We are on track to meet our fiscal rules, and total departmental spending will be £85bn higher after inflation by 2028-29 than at the start of this Parliament, including record funding for the NHS.”