Britain’s biggest banks slump after interest rate cut

HSBC shares fell 6.5pc - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Britain’s biggest banks slumped on the stock market this afternoon after the Bank of England cut interest rates.

NatWest lost 8pc, HSBC dropped 6.5pc and Lloyds fell 5.7pc. The banks were among the biggest fallers among the FTSE 100, which fell 1pc.

Lower rates could weigh on interest margins, a key source of income for lenders.

The pessimism towards banks was also felt in continental Europe. Share prices across the European banking sector dropped 4.5pc.

The losses were fuelled by French banking giant Societe Generale, which tumbled almost 9pc after it cut its guidance for income from French retail lending.

Money markets are betting on at least two euro zone rate cuts by the end of the year. They are also currently pricing in another UK rate cut and possibly a third by December.

UK interest rates had remained at 5.25pc for nearly a year - their highest level since the global financial crisis in 2008 - in a bid to tackle surging inflation.

The pace of price rises hit a 41-year high of 11.1pc in October 2022 but it has been brought back down to the Bank of England’s 2pc target, where it has stood for the last two months.

Read the latest updates below.

06:11 PM BST

Investors await Amazon and Apple results

Thanks for joining us this afternoon. This blog will be back at around 9pm for the Amazon and then Apple financial results.

Markets have been looking for signs that tech behemoths can hold on to their bumper gains. The Big Tech firms have pushed Wall Street to record highs this year, on AI euphoria and hopes of early rate cuts.

But their momentum turned last month on worries investors had sent their share prices too high and expectations had grown too difficult.

Some of the concern has centered around how much companies are investing in AI, and how quickly they will see profits because of it.

06:04 PM BST

Wall Street drops on slowdown fears

Wall Street’s main indexes slumped this afternoon on renewed fears of a slowdown in the US economy.

Fresh data showed that America’s manufacturing output shrunk to an eight-month low in July, dragging industrial stocks down 2pc. Caterpillar fell 4.1pc and Boeing lost 6pc.

The small-cap Russell 2000 slumped over 3pc.

Most megacap stocks fell, with Apple down 1.5pc and Amazon down 1pc ahead of their quarterly results, out after markets close this evening, while Tesla slumped 4.5pc.

Nvidia dropped 4.9pc in a broader chip stocks rout sparked by Arm Holdings’ tepid revenue forecast and Qualcomm flagging a revenue hit from the impact of trade curbs, knocking their stocks down 15pc and 8pc, respectively.

However, Facebook owner Meta bucked the trend with a 6.4pc jump after its second-quarter revenue beat and upbeat third-quarter sales forecast pointed to the possibility that its artificial intelligence costs would be covered.

05:48 PM BST

Banks slump as central banks ramp up interest rates cuts

05:31 PM BST

British Airways parent IAG drops bid for Air Europa

Airline giant IAG, owner of British Airways and Spanish airline Iberia, said it has dropped its bid to buy Spain’s Air Europa due to the “current regulatory environment”.

The move comes after the European Commission in January opened an investigation into IAG’s plan to buy Air Europa, warning the deal could reduce competition for passenger air-transport services on several routes to and from Spain.

05:29 PM BST

European shares slide as bank stocks crumble

Europe’s Stoxx 600 closed more than 1pc lower this afternoon, with banks leading the sell-off after Societe Generale cut a key target for its French retail division and the Bank of England lowered interest rates.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished down 1.2pc after touching a two-week high yesterday.

The banking sector dropped 4.5pc, its biggest single-day decline since March 2023, when the sector was rocked by the collapse of Credit Suisse and concerns over the stability of US regional banks.

Societe Generale tumbled almost 9pc after the lender cut its guidance for its French retail net interest income, overshadowing a quarterly earnings beat.

Italy’s banks-heavy benchmark index dropped 2.7pc, while the Spanish benchmark shed 1.9pc.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 1pc lower, shrugging off initial gains, with NatWest plunging 8.1pc and HSBC sliding 6.5pc.

Lower rates could weigh on interest margins, a key source of income for lenders.

05:06 PM BST

Stocks flash red as economic worries weigh on markets

A US stocks rally fizzled out Thursday as economic data strengthening the case for a September US rate cut sparked worries about the economy slowing too much, while European stocks slumped on disappointing bank earnings.

Nw data showed that claims for US unemployment benefits are rising. Figures were also released showing that US manufacturing activity contracted more sharply than expected last month.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England cut its main interest rate for the first time since the Covid pandemic broke out in 2020, reducing borrowing costs by a quarter point to 5pc.

The decision was not enough to save London stocks, which fell victim to a downward shift across Europe, where hotter-than-expected eurozone inflation raised uncertainty whether the European Central Bank would cut interest rates in September after doing so in June.

Both Frankfurt and Paris stocks finished more than two percent lower, while the FTSE 100 lose 1pc.

Asset manager Adrien Roure at Indosuez noted high volatility in European trading and said investors were being influenced “by company results today, particularly in the banking sector”.

04:59 PM BST

FTSE drops 1pc

The FTSE 100 fell 1pc today as red ink this afternoon afflicted markets worldwide.

The top riser was Next, up 8.3pc, while Rolls-Royce fell 7pc.

At the other end of the index, aerospace manufacturing company Melrose Industries fell 12.5pc, while Schroders fell 9.7pc.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.7pc. Thread manufacturer Coats Group was the biggest riser, up 12.9pc, while Alfa Financial Software rose 5.8pc.

Wizz Air was the biggest faller, down 22.6pc, followed by industrial manufacturer Vesuvius, down 11.8pc.

04:54 PM BST

Euro zone bonds drop to their lowest in six months

The euro zone’s benchmark bond yields dropped this afternoon to their lowest since early February as markets look towards rate cuts.

The yields on the German 10-year bonds were also on track for their fourth straight weekly fall, and the biggest since mid-June.

Markets are pricing in two European Central Bank quarter point rate cuts and an almost 40pc chance of a third move in 2024. This is more bullish towards cuts than just a couple of weeks ago, when they were predicted only a 75pc chance that rates would come down by half a percentage point in total by the end of the year.

The German economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter while inflation ticked higher.

Although economies grew in Italy, France and Spain, euro zone activity overall declined in July.

04:37 PM BST

Dollar gains on Middle East tensions, while sterling slips after rate cut

The US dollar gained today as rising geopolitical tensions provided a safe haven boost to the currency, while the British pound fell after the Bank of England cut interest rates from a 16-year high.

Concerns about a widening conflict in the Middle East intensified this week after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday morning, an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel.

Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto, said:

We are looking at the threat of outright conflict breaking out in the Middle East. That is supporting the dollar’s safe haven appeal.

The dollar also rose after a sell off last night following dovish comments by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell was seen as possibly overdone.

Mr Powell said that interest rates could be cut as soon as September if the US economy follows its expected path.

Traders are now pricing in three quarter point cuts by the end of the year, indicating one cut at each of the Fed’s September, November and December meetings.

The dollar rose 0.6pc against the pound and up 0.3pc against their euro.

Sterline dropped 0.3pc against the euro.

04:30 PM BST

Mercedes and Jaguar production hit by Alpine flooding

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is among a string of luxury carmakers to be hit by major disruption after flooding in Switzerland paralysed a top aluminium producer. Matt Oliver reports:

The company is scrambling to find alternative suppliers after Novelis, an Indian-owned manufacturer that runs a mill in the alpine city of Sierre, was forced to shut down operations at the end of June. Porsche, BMW and Mercedes have also been affected. It followed heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in parts of central Europe, with Novelis and other aluminium producers in Switzerland hit by floods from the nearby Rhone river. JLR said this issue was partly to blame – along with normal summer plant shutdowns – for the “constrained production” it now expects from July to December this year. It is understood that the aluminium alloys Novelis produces are used in car panelling and body parts.

Read the full story...

04:20 PM BST

Ryanair rival to scale back UK ambitions as shares plunge

The budget airline Wizz Air is planning to limit its growth in Britain after weakening demand for flights sent its share price plunging almost 17pc. Christopher Jasper reports:

Wizz – a major rival to Michael O’Leary’s Ryanair – became the latest European airline to reveal lacklustre results on Wednesday, with profits almost wiped out in the three months through June, sending the stock to its biggest decline since the start of Covid lockdowns in March 2020. József Váradi, Wizz chief executive, said sluggish sales in the UK and Western Europe will lead the airline to reassess where it stations new jets next summer. Deployment is likely to be skewed more to Central and Eastern Europe, where demand remains robust. Britain, where Wizz competes with carriers including Ryanair, easyJet and Jet2 in the intensely competitive low-cost market, may get some additional flight times and perhaps a few more routes, he said, but is unlikely to benefit from the opening of further bases. The company has its biggest British hub at Luton, where it stations 11 planes, with a smaller one at Gatwick that is home to five. Bases in Cardiff and at Doncaster Sheffield Airport were opened after the pandemic but have since closed. Wizz also serves Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Glasgow and Aberdeen airports with aircraft based elsewhere.

Read the full story...

Wizz chief executive József Váradi says the budget airline industry has recently experienced 'softening' demand - Steve Parsons/PA Wire

04:14 PM BST

US manufacturing contracted sharply in July

US manufacturing activity contracted more sharply than expected last month, according to industry survey data published today, deepening a recent slump on continued weak demand and falling output.

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing index was 46.8pc in July, down 1.7 percentage points from a month earlier.

This was well below market expectations of 48.0pc, according to Briefing.com, and marked the fourth consecutive month where the reading was below the 50-point mark separating expansion from contraction.

The news that the US manufacturing contraction has deepened will likely bolster the case made by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on yesterday that the US central bank could make its first interest rate cut “as soon as” September.

ISM survey chief Timothy Fiore said that manufacturing demand was subdued “as companies show an unwillingness to invest in capital and inventory due to current federal monetary policy and other conditions.”

Only five manufacturing sectors reported growth last month - including petroleum and coal products, and furniture - down from eight a month earlier, while 11 industries contracted, the ISM said.

“It has been gloomy for two years in the manufacturing sector, but today’s ISM report shows that various measures of activity have sunk to levels not seen since the initial arrival of the pandemic,” Well Fargo economists wrote in an investor note on Thursday.

04:06 PM BST

Bond yields drop on both sides of the Atlantic amid interest rate movements

Britain’s interest rate cut today and comments from the Fed last night have pushed down the yields on government bonds.

The yield on UK 10-year gilts has dropped since the rate cut this lunchtime, with rates down 0.1 percentage points to 3.87pc.

Meanwhile, the US equivalent is down 0.06 percentage points at 3.98pc.

Last night, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said policymakers had a “real discussion” about cutting at the central bank’s July meeting.

The Fed also said the risks to employment were now on a par with those of rising prices.

As a result, markets - which have already bet on a September cut - are wagering on a 10pc chance that the Fed may go for a half a percentage point easing in September.

Germany’s equivalent government bond, the euro zone benchmark, was down 0.06 percentage points at 2.25pc.

03:57 PM BST

Wall Street loses initial gains - but Meta up 7pc

Wall Street opened higher this afternoon - but swiftly moved into negative territory amid concerns over the health of US economy.

The S&P 500 is down 0.4pc, after giving up an earlier morning gain of 0.8pc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.9pc and the Nasdaq is down 0.5pc.

But Meta shares soared 7.1pc after reporting strong results for the spring last night.

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, was the biggest single force pushing upward on the S&P 500 during trading this afternoon after reporting profit and revenue that topped analysts’ expectations.

The small stocks in the Russell 2000 dropped 1.7pc. They had soared last month on hopes that the economy would remain solid even as interest rates come down.

03:42 PM BST

Interest rates should be cut to 4pc by early 2025, says economist

Interest rates should be cut by a full percentage point by early next year, a leading economist has said.

Julian Jessop, of the free market Institute of Economic Affairs, said:

The aim should now be to return rates to a neutral level of around 4% by early next year. The Bank’s own economic forecasts point the way. Inflation is expected to pick up temporarily in the second half of this year, but then fall back to 1.7pc in two years and to 1.5pc in three years, even based on market expectations of further rate cuts. The economy has been a little stronger than expected, but this is partly based on hopes that falling inflation will be followed by falling rates. The Bank needed to deliver in order to sustain the recovery. Even at 5pc, interest rates are still high and will therefore continue to bear down on inflation, especially as the Bank is persisting with “quantitative tightening” as well. There are still some reasonable concerns about services inflation. But with overall inflation still forecast to fall below the MPC’s 2pc target over the medium term, leaving rates on hold would have been more damaging for credibility than a small cut.

Julian Jessop of the Institute of Economic Affairs

03:37 PM BST

Government calls in Daniel Kretinsky’s Royal Mail takover deal

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s £3.57bn takeover deal for the owner of Royal Mail has been called in by the Government under national security rules.

International Distribution Services, the parent company of Royal Mail, agreed a takeover deal by Mr Kretinsky’s EP Group in May.

It is understood that the Cabinet Office has now launched a review process into the bid under the National Security and Investment (NSI) act.

Mr Kretinsky’s EP Group and the Cabinet Office declined to comment.

The process will assess whether the sale to Mr Kretinsky, who is already IDS’s largest shareholder, could affect the UK’s economic infrastructure or pose a security risk.

The BBC, which first reported the government action, said officials will look closely at Mr Kretinsky’s links to Russia. The billionaire investor owns a stake in a major gas pipeline from Russia to Europe.

Government officials could block a deal or ask for specific commitments from the suitor if the review raises major concerns.

The review process is expected to take up to two months.

Sources close to the process said calling in the deal under the NSI act was “not a surprise” given the significance of Royal Mail. The Government undertook a similar review when Mr Kretinsky increased his shareholding in Royal Mail’s owner to 27.5pc in 2022.

Last week, Labour’s Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds indicated the new Government was likely to call in the takeover, stressing that we would speak with Mr Kretinsky directly.

Labour’s General Election manifesto pledged that it would “ensure that any proposed takeover is robustly scrutinised”.

Mr Kretinsky has vowed to maintain Royal Mail’s requirement to deliver letters six days a week throughout the UK, known as its Universal Service Obligation. He has also pledged to protect the company’s investment grade credit rating.

The Government is to probe the planned takeover of Royal Mail - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

03:24 PM BST

Fed expected to make three more interest rate cuts this year

The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates three times by the end of the year as the latest reduction by the Bank of England prompted exuberance among traders.

The Fed is fully priced in to reduce rates at each one of its meetings for the rest of 2024.

This would take rates from a range of 5.5pc to 5.25pc - their highest level since 2001 - to a range of 4.75pc to 4.5pc.

Traders have ramped up bets after the Federal Reserve signalled on Wednesday that an interest rate cut could happen in September.

The Bank of England is also expected to reduce interest rates at least one more time this year, with a 57pc chance of a second cut happening by the end of 2024.

With that, I will sign off and hand you over to my colleague Alex Singleton.

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell opened the door to a September interest rate cut in commentary that met investor expectations - REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

03:16 PM BST

Meta surges after better than expected sales

Facebook-owner Meta surged 7.9pc after its second-quarter revenue was better than expectations.

The tech giant also revealed late on Wesdnesday an upbeat third-quarter sales forecast, indicating its artificial intelligence costs would be covered.

The Facebook-owner’s quarterly results were the first among “Magnificent Seven” companies to enthuse investors, allaying concerns around AI spending after dismal earnings from Alphabet and Microsoft last month.

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said:

It’s very possible that Meta’s spending a little too much on AI, but they think AI is such an important trend, and for the next 15 years it’s going to be the place to be.

02:59 PM BST

Bank of England made ‘hawkish cut’

The Bank of England made a “hawkish cut,” according to analysts, meaning that it was signalling the possibility of interest rates remaining higher.

By contrast, if commentators thought the Bank was signalling further cuts, this would be considered a “dovish” move.

Daniel McCormack, head of research at Macquarie Asset Management, said:

Today the Bank of England joined many other central banks around the world by cutting its policy rate and embarking on what is likely to be a moderately paced, but durable, easing cycle. It was a ‘hawkish cut’ however, with four of the nine members of the monetary policy committee voting to leave rates unchanged. The UK economy has weathered the higher interest rates of the last two years remarkably well. After the mildest of contractions in economic activity over the second half of 2023, growth has returned in 2024, with GDP expanding 1.5pc so far this year, a much stronger recovery than has occurred in Germany, France and Italy. With inflation likely to continue to ease in the coming months, and interest rates likely to move steadily lower, this should reinforce and broaden the UK recovery, while also supporting consumer and business confidence.

02:53 PM BST

Weight loss drug cuts risk of heart failure, trial shows

Over on Wall Street, Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug Zepbound has been shown in trials to reduce the risk of heart failure, according to the company, as it continues to build a case for the medication’s wider health benefits.

Shares of the drugmaker rose 3.4pc in early trading in New York as the drug, also known as tirzepatide, reduced the risk of heart failure by 38pc compared to a placebo.

The trial enrolled 731 patients across 10 countries who have heart failure with “preserved ejection fraction” and obesity.

Jeff Emmick, Lilly senior vice president said the condition “accounts for nearly half of all heart failure cases, and in the US almost 60pc of those impacted also live with obesity”.

Lilly said the study also showed the drug significantly improved heart failure symptoms and physical limitations.

Heart failure is a condition in which the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs. It is associated with a high burden of symptoms and physical limitations affecting daily life, including fatigue, shortness of breath, reduced ability to exercise and swelling of extremities.

Zepbound has been shown to lower the risk of heart failure in trials - REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

02:38 PM BST

US markets open higher amid rate cut hopes

Wall Street’s main stock indexes opened higher as they were boosted by the Federal Reserve’s signals of a September rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.2 points, or 0.2pc, at the open to 40,916.96.

The S&P 500 rose 15.5 points, or 0.30c, at the open to 5,537.84​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 47.6 points, or 03pc, to 17,647.032 after an upbeat sales forecast from Meta.

02:25 PM BST

Savers warned to shop around as interest rates cut

Savers are being urged to shop around for the top deals after the Bank of England base rate cut, with warnings that “loyalty is seldom rewarded”.

The decision to cut the rate from 5.25pc to 5pc marks a turning point for the Bank, which had not implemented a reduction since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Ele Clark, senior money editor at Which? said:

Firms may respond to today’s decision by lowering their rates, which means savers get a lower return on their cash. When it comes to savings, loyalty is seldom rewarded. Which? research has consistently found that challenger banks and building societies offer better rates than high street banks, so if you’re unhappy with the returns you’re getting, now’s the time to consider switching.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “It’s wise to look beyond the more familiar big banks.”

02:13 PM BST

Interest rate cut will release pent-up housing demand, say mortgage brokers

Mortgage brokers have said house buyers will be given “confidence” in the property market after the cut to interest rates.

Andrew Sheen, managing director of Thameside Mortgages, said: “Reducing rates in what is usually a usually quieter month for house purchases gives confidence that September will see increased activity among purchasers and those needing to remortgage after their summer holidays.”

Stephanie Daley, director of partnerships at Alexander Hall, added:

The Bank of England’s decision to cut offers a significant opportunity for homeowners and home buyers. While mortgage rates may not drop immediately, this change should help release pent-up demand in the market, restoring confidence among buyers and those looking to move house who had delayed plans due to higher rates. Over the past three years, many clients opted for longer mortgage terms, especially home movers and those remortgaging. The drop in base rate should ease affordability concerns, making longer-term lending, now available up to 40 years, more feasible and appealing.

01:57 PM BST

Bank of England cuts interest rates – how your mortgage and savings will be affected

In its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the Bank of England voted to reduce its Bank Rate to 5pc from the 16-year high of 5.25pc.

Our senior money writer Fran Ivens details how your mortgage and savings will be affected:

The news is welcome relief to borrowers who have been waiting for a rate cut, and will hope this kicks off a downward interest rate cycle for the central bank. Forecasters had initially predicted interest rates would be cut early this year, falling to 4.75pc by the end of 2024. However, due to inflation falling more slowly than expected, and issues such as wage growth and services inflation remaining high, the Bank Rate’s trajectory changed. Mortgage holders and first-time buyers have long held out for a reprieve as the current interest rate cycle has caused mayhem in the property market over the past two years.

Read what it means for remortgaging, savings and pensions.

Bank of England

01:51 PM BST

Public sector pay rise is not a big inflation risk, says Bailey

Andrew Bailey has now wrapped up his press conference, where he said the increase proposed increase in public sector pay by the Government will not have that large an impact on inflation, compared to private sector pay.

The Governor said:

Public sector pay obviously has an effect on demand and it can have a signalling effect. On the whole I think private sector pay tends to lead public sector pay and that’s what we’ve been seeing, actually. We’ll get the full story with the Budget, obviously, because we haven’t got the full story yet because obviously we don’t know how this is going to be funded, the Chancellor’s got decisions to make on that front.

He later added:

We look primarily at private sector wages. We think public sector wages play a role but they are not a direct input into inflation measures. If you get the back of your envelope out, you have got to think about what the increment to public sector wages would be relative to what was expected and calibrate what you think the inflation impact of that will be. We will know a lot more about that when we have the Budget but if you do a rough back-of-the-envelope calculation it is not that large.

01:34 PM BST

Bank of England ‘softening blow’ of tax rises, say Telegraph readers

Here is a selection of some of the best comments from your fellow readers following the Bank of England’s decision to cut interest rates:

01:23 PM BST

Inflation expectations have shifted, Bailey tells mortgage borrowers

Asked what borrowers should do if they are about to remortgage their home, Andrew Bailey said:

If you look at the path of mortgage rates, they are now over 1pc lower than where they were this time last year. What that tells us is expectations of where inflation is going to go to have shifted. Inflation has come down more rapidly than I think all of us feared this time last year in terms of the global shocks working their way through, and that is obviously good news. If you look at it more immediately, mortgage rates have come down but part of that fall over a year has happened in recent weeks, actually. These days, with most mortgages being fixed rate over some period of time they are actually essentially priced off the swap curve in financial markets so they reflect what financial markets think is going to happen to rates and we have seen some easing off in the last few weeks are so.

01:09 PM BST

We must stay ‘highly alert’ to inflation risks, says Bailey

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said policymakers will remain “highly alert” to signs that inflation might increase, despite cutting the base rate to 5pc on Thursday.

Mr Bailey said the UK has “truly come a long way in returning inflation to target”, but that some indicators like persistent services price inflation remain a risk factor.

He said: “We need to watch this very carefully. The Monetary Policy Committee continues to pay close attention to services inflation as an indicator of persistence in domestic inflationary pressures, along with a range of other economic indicators.”

He added: “The committee continues to remain highly alert to the risks of inflation persistence and will decide the appropriate degree of monetary policy restrictiveness at each meeting.”

01:07 PM BST

Bailey: We have to wait until Budget to work out impact of pay rises

Our economics editor Szu Ping Chan asked Andrew Bailey about Rishi Sunak’s concern that “Labour’s inflation-busting public sector pay rises” have put further interest rate cuts.

Mr Bailey said:

The next step in this process now is the Budget on October 30 because what we had this week was a statement but it needs to be fully filled in. We will wait for that news and then we can fully process that, as we always do as ‘announced government policy’, and see where it comes out.

Szu also asked the Governor whether there is a sense among businesses that they are reaching the limit of what they can absorb on the minimum wage. He said:

On the national minimum wage... when I go around the country the national living wage does get raised quite a lot. We spend quite a lot of time looking at it and... if you go back to the May forecast, pay has pretty much evolved exactly as we thought it would back in May. We haven’t had any surprises on that front. It is coming down quite gradually but it is coming down. So what I take from that is the effects of the national living wage that we built in at that point have not been contradicted by bad news on the upside.

01:04 PM BST

Sunak: Labour’s inflation-busting public sector pay rises have put further cuts at risk

The former prime minister has raised concerns about the likelihood of future interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

The @bankofengland has cut interest rates for the first time since 2020.



That's good news for homeowners and shows Labour inherited a strong economy.



My concern now is that Labour's inflation-busting public sector pay rises have put further cuts at risk. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 1, 2024

12:49 PM BST

Bailey says interest rate decisions will be made ‘meeting by meeting’

Andrew Bailey insisted he was “not giving you any view on the path of rates to come” despite markets predicing there will be one more rate cut by the end of 2024.

The Governor said policymakers will go “meeting by meeting”, adding that “nothing has really changed much in terms of the economic news”.

He said that what had changed is that policymakers “have become more confident over time” that inflation is falling, adding “we have become sufficiently confident now to reduce” interest rates from 5.25pc to 5pc.

Andrew Bailey announced interest rates have been cut from 5.25pc to 5pc - Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

12:46 PM BST

Bailey: Persistent inflation risk has ‘moderated’

Andrew Bailey said it had become appropriate to “reduce the degree of restrictiveness a little” after inflation fell “markedly over the last year”.

He said that the “risks of persistently high inflation have moderated”.

12:41 PM BST

Bailey: Decision to cut rates was ‘finely balanced’

The Governor of the Bank of England has said that the decision to cut interest rates for the first time in four years was “finely-balanced”.

Andrew Bailey said domestic price pressures are still “elevated” and said that services inflation - which is closely watched by policymakers - is expected to fall after picking up in August.

Watch his press conference here:

12:34 PM BST

Bank of England cut rates despite ‘mixed data’

The Bank of England had cut interest rates “despite mixed data” on the economy, according to economists.

Many commentators had suggested policymakers might hold back amid signs that services inflation and wage growth remained persistent.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said:

The run up to today’s announcement saw little communication from the MPC, even after the end of the election blackout in early July. The Bank likely wanted to ensure a degree of flexibility by allowing coming data and new forecasts to guide their decision. Today’s decision was accompanied by a new set of forecasts which saw the Bank upgrade its outlook for growth. Despite the recent persistence in underlying inflation, a slim majority of MPC members opted for easing, placing more weight on the new projections which show inflation returning to target in Q1 2026 and a further loosening in the labour market. The language in the statement still leaves the door open for more easing in the second half of the year, and is broadly in line with our expectation of two further cuts. However, risks are skewed towards fewer cuts, particularly if progress on underlying inflation is insufficient over the coming months.

12:31 PM BST

UK stocks jump as Bank of England cuts interest rates

UK stocks jumped after the Bank of England announced its first interest rate cut in four years.

The FTSE 250, which is focused on domestic companies, jumped 0.8pc higher as policymakers voted by a majority of five votes to four to reduce the Bank Rate from its 16-year high of 5.25pc to 5pc.

The FTSE 100 was 0.3pc higher while the pound dropped by 0.7pc against the dollar as traders bet that the Bank of England will cut interest rates again before the end of 2024.

12:19 PM BST

Pound falls as Bank of England cuts interest rates

The pound has deepened its losses after the Bank of England cut interest rates for the first time in four years.

Sterling was down 0.7pc to $1.277 after the Monetary Policy Committee voted to reduce rates from 5.25pc to 5pc.

The pound has fallen 0.4pc against the euro, which is worth 84.5p.

12:14 PM BST

Reeves says millions still facing higher mortgage rates

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said:

While today’s cut in interest rates will be welcome news, millions of families are still facing higher mortgage rates after the mini-budget. That is why this Government is taking the difficult decisions now to fix the foundations of our economy after years of low growth, so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of our country better off.

12:12 PM BST

Governor Bailey’s casting vote seals rate cut

Andrew Bailey, Sarah Breeden, Swati Dhingra, Clare Lombardelli and Dave Ramsden voted in favour of cutting interest rates.

Megan Greene, Jonathan Haskel, Catherine L Mann and Huw Pill voted to hold rates at 5.25pc.

Fascinating split on the MPC - not just 5-4 in the vote but also externals & internals split. I take that as reassuring given the noise in the labour market data, & the conflicting inflationary signals in the UK services sector. Whatever criticism can be levelled at the MPC -… — Simon French (@Frencheconomics) August 1, 2024

12:08 PM BST

Bank of England expects UK economy to grow 1.25pc

The Bank of England expects the UK economy to grow 1.25pc this year, higher than its last forecast.

However, policymakers kept their outlook for 2025 the same at 1pc.

12:07 PM BST

Traders add to rate cut bets

Money markets indicate there will be another interest rate cut by the Bank of England before the end of the year.

Traders have added to their bets on rate cuts, and are pricing in 35 more basis points of reductions in borrowing costs.

This means they expect at least one more quarter of a percentage point reduction to 4.75pc by the end of 2024.

12:04 PM BST

Bailey warns about cutting ‘too quickly or by too much’

The Governor of the Bank of England warned that policymakers needed to be wary that they do not cut interest rates “too quickly or by too much”.

Andrew Bailey said:

Inflationary pressures have eased enough that we’ve been able to cut interest rates today. But we need to make sure inflation stays low, and be careful not to cut interest rates too quickly or by too much. Ensuring low and stable inflation is the best thing we can do to support economic growth and the prosperity of the country.

12:02 PM BST

Policymakers split on rate cut

Rate setters on the Monetary Policy Committee were split on the decision to cut rates.

They only voted in favour by a majority of five to four.

12:00 PM BST

Bank of England cuts interest rates to 5pc

The Bank of England has cut interest rates from a 16-year high of 5.25pc to 5pc.

11:55 AM BST

FTSE 100 edges higher ahead of interest rate decision

With minutes to go before the Bank of England announces its interest rate decision, here’s whats happening in the markets.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.1pc while the FTSE 250 is down 0.2pc.

The pound remains down 0.6pc as traders bet there is a 65pc chance that we are about to be told that the Bank Rate has been reduced for the first time in four years.

The UK’s 10-year bond yield has fallen four basis points to 3.93pc, while the two-year gilt yield is down four basis points to 3.74pc.

11:47 AM BST

Interest rate cut would be more ‘symbolic than substantial’, say analysts

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said today’s interest rate decision will be more “symbolic than substantial”.

He said:

A rate cut marks an entry into a new phase of interest rate policy, but at street level the reality is financial conditions won’t change much. Especially for the horde of people who will be rolling off cheap fixed-rate mortgages this year and encountering a new and bracing financial reality.

Sanjay Raja, senior economist for Deutsche Bank, predicted that rates will be cut to 5pc but stressed it will be a “delicate balance”.

He said Governor Andrew Bailey could be among the members on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opting for a rate cut.

11:38 AM BST

Services inflation and wage rises make rate cuts a ‘close call’

The Bank of England might hold back on cutting interest rates amid concerns about persistent services inflation and wage rises, according to economists.

James Smith, developed market economist for ING, said it will be a “close call” but he expects a majority of policymakers to vote in favour of a 0.25 percentage point rate cut.

He said services inflation - which looks only at service-related industries such as hospitality and culture - is the “guiding light for Bank of England policy right now”.

“More recently, services inflation has been propped up by a spike in hotel prices,” he said, suggesting the Bank could be less concerned by the “highly volatile” data.

“The bottom line is that there is just about enough in the recent data to give the Bank confidence to begin lowering rates,” Mr Smith concluded.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics, said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the Bank could hold rates at 5.25pc for another month.

He said little hints among MPC members in recent weeks suggest they were thinking of voting for a cut, and were more likely to use the meeting to “lay the groundwork” for a 0.25 percentage point reduction in September.

11:27 AM BST

US stocks poised to rise amid rate cut hopes

Wall Street stocks are expected to open higher after the US Federal Reserve signalled it will cut interest rates in September.

Facebook-owner Meta soared 7pc in premarket trading after its second-quarter revenues were better than expected and it offered an upbeat third-quarter sales forecast.

The Facebook-owner’s quarterly results were the first among the “Magnificent Seven” group of companies to enthuse investors, allaying some concerns around AI spending following dismal earnings from Alphabet and Microsoft last month.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq scored their biggest one-day gains since February 22 on Wednesday after Fed chairman Jerome Powell suggested a likely pivot to policy easing in September.

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1pc, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained about 0.3pc.

11:06 AM BST

Mortgage rates slashed ahead of Bank of England announcement

High street lenders have dropped their mortgage rates ahead of an expected Bank Rate cut.

Our senior money writer Fran Ivens has the latest:

The Bank of England has held interest rates at 5.25pc for a year, following 14 consecutive rises from December 2021 but is expected to make the first cut at midday on Thursday. Halifax announced cuts to its fixed mortgages, taking effect on Thursday, both for homeowners looking to remortgage and those purchasing a property. NatWest has also cut rates across its fixed mortgage range by up to 0.15 percentage points. The changes apply to both remortgage and purchasing loans.

Read which other lenders are cutting rates in a bid to attract business over the summer.

10:55 AM BST

Pound could still move higher longer term with rate cut, say analysts

The pound will fall in the short term if the Bank of England cuts interest rates but could still push higher in the long run, analysts have said.

Charu Chanana, head of FX strategy at Saxo, said sterling could be boosted by Britain’s growing economy and political stability.

Annualised GDP growth for the first quarter has risen to 0.7pc, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2021 and higher than the Bank of England’s own forecast of 0.4pc, while second quarter growth indicators suggest that growth can overshoot Bank of England’s 0.2pc projection.

Ms Chanana said:

While the balance of vote split remains vulnerable to a shift towards a rate cut, language will still likely remain hawkish given sustained services inflation pressures and a resilient economy. The pound could face near-term downside if a rate cut comes through, but could retail its resilience against other G10 currencies as the BOE’s rate cut cycle could be less aggressive than its peers, and economic resilience and political calmness are also at play.

10:36 AM BST

Public sector pay rises give Bank of England narrow window, says academic

Impending public sector pay rises mean the Bank of England has a “very narrow window” to cut interest rates, according to an academic.

Professor Costas Milas of University of Liverpool said that policymakers will not have long before the £9.4bn pay settlement that will be made to public sector workers this year leads to a “wage-price spiral”.

He added that there is evidence that the Bank of England should cut rates now, despite persistent services inflation worrying policymakers.

He said:

Fresh research, just published in the very prestigious Journal of Monetary Economics (the “Bible” for all Central Bank policymakers) finds that monetary tightening in the US takes about 43 months to lower “services inflation” significantly. So, if these results also carry over to the UK (where, for instance, “services inflation” remains high at 5.7pc), the natural implication is that the MPC should cut interest rates immediately and be patient, that is, not worry much about service-sector inflation.

10:24 AM BST

Barclays expects fewer interest rate cuts this year

Barclays has slashed the number of UK interest rate cuts it expects this year, partly helping increase its forecast for income from interest in the first half of the year.

Our reporters Michael Bow and Melissa Lawford have the latest:

The bank had originally pencilled in five cuts this year to 4pc but now assumes just one rate cut to 5pc for the rest of the year. Its full year guidance for net interest income, which reflects the difference between the amount paid out on customer deposits and earned on loans, was hiked to £11bn from £10.7bn previously due to the higher for longer rate environment in the UK. Chief financial officer Anna Cross said the reduction reflected general consensus from economic markets and was not unique to Barclays. It comes as the lender’s profits dropped as higher borrowing costs hit its income from mortgage lending and saw savers move cash to accounts offering better interest rates. The high street lender’s profits before tax were £4.2bn in the first half of the year, down from £4.6bn in the first six months of 2023, according to its half year results. Although high interest rates typically boost banks’ profits, Barclays said its higher income was “more than offset my mortgage margin pressure and adverse product dynamics in deposits.” Barclays has reduced its total gross mortgage lending by nearly a quarter year-on-year, down from £12.2bn to £9.2bn in the first six months of 2024.

10:12 AM BST

Government borrowing costs fall ahead of interest rate decision

The cost of government borrowing has edged lower as traders bet that the Bank of England will cut interest rates today.

The yield on 10-year UK gilts - the return the government promises to buyers of its debt - has fallen to 3.93pc, which is its lowest since April.

Bond markets are seen as an indicator of interest rate expectations.

The yield on two-year UK gilts - which is much more sensitive to interest rate changes - was down to 3.78pc, its lowest level since January.

It hit a high of 5.31pc in June last year as the Bank of England raised interest rates in an effort to bring down inflation.

09:56 AM BST

Factory output highest in two years despite Red Sea crisis

The UK’s manufacturing sector has seen activity jump to a two-year high in July, according to fresh data, although the Red Sea crisis continues to push up costs.

The closely watched S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey recorded a reading of 52.1 for July, up from from 50.9 in June and above the 51.8 indicated in last month’s “flash” estimate.

The sector has now remained above the 50 mark, separating growth from contraction, for the past three months.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global, said:

UK manufacturing has started the second half of 2024 on an encouragingly solid footing. July saw growth of production and new orders strengthen and staffing levels rise for the first time since September 2022. Hopes for an economic revival and reduced political uncertainty took confidence to one of its highest levels for two-and-a-half years, with 60pc of companies surveyed now forecasting output will rise over the coming 12 months. There were also further signs that the trend in new export business is close to stabilising following a prolonged period of decline. Inflationary pressures remain a blot on the copybook, however, with input costs rising to the greatest extent in one-and-a-half years. The ongoing Red Sea crisis and associated freight issues are having a severe impact on prices which are then sustaining a focus on cost-caution and cash flow protection at manufacturers.

09:39 AM BST

Pound slumps as traders bet on Bank of England interest rate cut

The pound has fallen as traders bet that the Bank of England will cut interest rates for the first time in four years.

Sterling dropped 0.6pc against the dollar to $1.278, its lowest level since early July, ahead of the most eagerly-anticipated monetary policy decision in a year.

Traders bet there is a 63pc chance that policymakers will cut interest rates from 5.25pc - where they have stood since August last year - to 5pc.

The Bank of England has not cut interest rates since the start of the pandemic in 2020 and increased borrowing costs to their highest level since the global financial crisis in 2008 in a bid to tackle surging inflation.

The pace of price rises hit a 41-year high of 11.1pc in October 2022 but it has been brought back down to the Bank of England’s 2pc target, where it has stood for the last two months.

The drop in the pound against the dollar comes despite the US Federal Reserve signalling that it could cut interest rates in September, after opting to hold rates at 5.25pc to 5.5pc, their highest level since 2001.

Sterling was down 0.2pc against the euro, which is worth 84.4p.

09:25 AM BST

European stocks slump as carmakers hit the skids

European shares were opened lower amid a series of dour earnings reports, particularly from car makers.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index lost 0.5pc, while the Cac 40 in Paris was down 1.3pc and the Dax in Frankfurt had fallen 1.1pc.

The car sector fell the most, following a 4.8pc slump in BMW after the German carmaker reporting lower-than-expected quarterly profit margins.

Volkswagen, Europe’s top carmaker, fell 2.2pc after reporting a 2.4pc drop in its second-quarter operating profit, while Daimler Truck lost as much as 6.2pc.

Societe Generale slumped 7.2pc after the French lender reported its second-quarter results.

On the flip side, Stella Artois maker Anhueser-Busch InBev rose as much as 3.6pc after the beer giant reported a forecast-beating core profit for the second quarter.

09:13 AM BST

Bailey questioned over possible interest rate cut

Governor Andrew Bailey was coy this morning when asked by a passing journalist if the Bank of England is going to cut interest rates today:

"Are you going to cut today?" I ask Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey as he walks past me while I have my morning coffee



"Who knows," he says, chuckling pic.twitter.com/ZcBSFJYNlO — Conrad Quilty-Harper (@Coneee) August 1, 2024

09:04 AM BST

Rolls-Royce shares hit record high as FTSE 100 remains flat

The FTSE 100 was flat despite a flurry of strong results as investors were cautious ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision.

Rolls-Royce shares surged to a record high but it was not enough to keep the blue-chip index in positive territory. The midcap FTSE 250 was down 0.1pc.

Money markets predict there is a 64pc chance that the Bank of England will announce its first interest rate cut in four years at noon.

It comes after the US Federal Reserve opened the door to a September cut, which boosted investor sentiment globally despite holding rates steady overnight.

In London, energy shares gained as much as 1.5pc after the sector logged its best day since April 12 on Wednesday, as oil prices rose amid the threat of a wider Middle East conflict.

Shell added as much as 2pc after it reported a profit of $6.3bn in the second quarter, beating analysts’ forecasts.

Aerospace and defence companies jumped 4.7pc as Rolls Royce shares hit a record high, after the engineering group raised its guidance for operating profit and free cash flow after a strong first half.

On the other hand, travel and leisure stocks fell as much as 1.6pc, making it the worst performing sector as Wizz Air fell as much as 18.5pc the bottom of the FTSE 250.

The Hungarian airline lowered its annual profit forecast and reported a 44pc drop in its first-quarter operating profit.

08:41 AM BST

Shell rapidly reduces North Sea assets amid windfall taxes

Shell has announced half-yearly profits of $14bn (£10.9bn) alongside plans to invest billions in overseas oil and gas projects - while selling many of its key UK North Sea assets amid windfall taxes placed on the energy industry.

Our energy editor Jonathan Leake has been examining the oil and gas giant’s latest results:

Shell investments in new energy 'conspicuous by their absence'

Shell has announced half-yearly profits of $14bn (£10.9bn) alongside plans to invest billions in overseas oil and gas projects - while selling many of its key UK North Sea assets amid windfall taxes placed on the energy industry.

Our energy editor Jonathan Leake has been examining the oil and gas giant's latest results:

Shell's latest results, which have boosted its share price by as much as 2pc in early trading, confirm its shift away from low carbon energies and back to its roots in oil and gas. They also show how despite being based in London, it is rapidly reducing its exposure to the UK, where a succession of new taxes have destabilised the market and unnerved investors. Earlier this week Shell announced it was selling 11 gas fields and one exploration prospect in the southern North Sea. It is also selling the onshore Bacton terminal, a key UK strategic asset, which feeds North Sea gas into the UK transmission network that supplies much of London and southern England. It follows chancellor Rachel Reeves' move to add 3pc to the levies on profits from UK oil and gas production, taking total UK taxes to 78pc, plus cutting investment allowances. Those latest levies are expected to accelerate the flight of oil majors from UK waters to regions with more stable tax regimes, such as the Middle East and South America.

08:33 AM BST

Toyota profits rise despite certification scandal

Toyota reported a rise in first-quarter profits despite a certification scandal that halted production in Japan for several months, as it was boosted by a weak yen and cost cutting.

The world’s largest car maker by sales said net income rose 1.7pc to 1.33 trillion yen (£6.9bn) while operating profit jumped 16.7pc to 1.31 trillion yen. Revenues climbed 12.2pc to 11.8 trillion yen.

Toyota also kept unchanged its full-year forecasts, predicting net profit of 3.57 trillion yen, marking a drop of 27.8pc, on sales of 46 trillion yen, which would be a gain of 2pc.

The rise in profits comes despite the government in June instructing five car makers - Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Suzuki and Yamaha - to stop delivering certain vehicle models within Japan because of certification issues.

Toyota said:

Our operating income was 1.3 trillion yen despite a decrease in production and sales volume in Japan, due to the effects of foreign exchange rates and cost reduction efforts. Despite the inability to maintain stable production in Japan due to factors such as certification issues and recalls, we achieved an increase in profit, thanks to the support of all our stakeholders, including suppliers and dealers.

Toyota revealed an increase in profits despite a certification scandal that halted production in Japan for several months - REUTERS/Johanna Geron

08:21 AM BST

When interest rates will fall – and what it means for your mortgage

A fall in mortgage rates cannot come soon enough for the 2.2 million people with fixed mortgage deals ending over the next year-and-a-half.

Josh Kirby outlines how an interest rate cut could impact your mortgage and savings:

Inflation is finally under control, prompting calls to ease the burden on borrowers as soon as possible. But the Bank of England has held firm, meaning the big question being asked both in the City and in millions of homes across the country is: when will interest rates go down? Britain’s official interest rate, set by the Bank of England, has been at 5.25pc since August 2023. It began to rise from its record low of just 0.1pc in late 2021 as the Bank attempted to curtail rising inflation. When the Bank Rate is high, it has a knock-on effect on mortgage and savings rates. The average two-year fixed mortgage rate is currently 5.35pc; it was 2.34pc in December 2021.

Read why interest rates were pushed higher and how fast they could fall.

08:16 AM BST

Rolls-Royce announces return of dividend

The boss of Rolls-Royce has revealed the return of the engineering giant’s dividend as the company roars back from its pandemic-era crisis.

Our industry editor Matt Oliver has the details:

Rolls-Royce announces return of dividend

The boss of Rolls-Royce has revealed the return of the engineering giant's dividend as the company roars back from its pandemic-era crisis.

Our industry editor Matt Oliver has the details:

Tufan Erginbilgic, who took charge in January last year, said a shareholder payout would be paid for the current financial year, worth 30-40pc of the FTSE 100 company's underlying profits. That is expected to amount to about 5-5.5p per share based on the latest forecasts, which were upgraded on Thursday. Rolls, which makes engines for commercial aircraft, naval vessels and military jets, has not paid a dividend in five years. The company, under previous boss Warren East, had a payout planned in 2020 but cancelled it after the coronavirus pandemic shut down international air travel and decimated its finances overnight. Mr Erginbilgic's decision to restore the dividend marks another symbolic moment on the company's path back to success, after the chief executive - known as "Turbo" by City analysts - launched a top-to-bottom overhaul of the business. On Thursday, Mr Erginbilgic said: "Our transformation of Rolls-Royce into a high-performing, competitive, resilient, and growing business is proceeding with pace and intensity. "These results and our increased financial resilience give us the confidence to raise our 2024 guidance and reinstate shareholder distributions." Shares surged by 9.2pc as Rolls also upgraded its profit forecast for 2024.

Rolls-Royce chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said the engineering group's turnaround is 'proceeding with pace and intensity' - REUTERS/Umit Bektas

08:12 AM BST

Shell investments in new energy ‘conspicuous by their absence’

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said:

Shell’s earnings took a dive from the levels seen in the first quarter, but once again beat expectations. Lower margins in trading, refining and oil products compounded a small dip in production due to maintenance at its fields. But the lifeblood of the business, free cash flow, actually increased marginally to $10.2bn. That’s given management the confidence to plough another $3.5bn into buybacks, maintaining the quarterly run-rate. It’s also supporting investment into Liquified Natural Gas projects in Abu Dhabi and Trinidad and Tobago, and the Atapu-2 deepwater project in Brazil. Meanwhile, it’s taken another chunk out of net debt which now stands at $38.3bn. Mentions of new investments in new energy were conspicuous by their absence which may disappoint investors looking at Shell’s future beyond fossil fuels. The pause on construction at its proposed biofuels facility in the Netherlands contributed to a $2bn impairment to the value of its assets. However, its carbon capture at the Scotford refinery in Canada may go some way to appease environmentalists. For now, financial returns are front and centre of Wael Sawan’s mind, but that does leave Shell well placed to invest in the transition projects that are financially viable.

08:08 AM BST

Shell ‘determined to keep us hooked on expensive oil and gas’

As Shell reported half year profits of $14bn, Uplift executive director Tessa Khan said:

Yet another profit announcement and another reminder of the gross disparity between oil and gas giants and normal households. Shell and its peers are determined to keep us hooked on expensive oil and gas, driving millions of households into fuel poverty while extreme weather and heat worsen across the globe. But the tides are turning against fossil fuel giants here in the UK. People are fed up with our rip off energy system and want real change that stops oil and gas profiteers from making money off people struggling to make ends meet. They can also see and feel the impacts of the climate crisis all around us. The nation has now elected a pro-climate government that has committed to a responsible energy transition. If it delivers on its promises to turbocharge investment into green energy and end pointless new oil and gas projects in the North Sea, bills could be lowered for good and the UK may be back with a shot at reaching its climate targets.

08:05 AM BST

UK markets subdued ahead of interest rate decision

The FTSE 100 edged higher as traders were cautious ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision today.

The UK’s flagship stock market was 0.1pc higher after the open at 8,379.05 while the midcap FTSE 250 was flat at 21,598.44.

08:03 AM BST

Next raises forecast after overseas sales jump

Next expects to make an extra £20m in profit this year after an unexpected surge in overseas sales this spring.

Our reporter Melissa Lawford has the details:

Next raises forecast after overseas sales jump

Next expects to make an extra £20m in profit this year after an unexpected surge in overseas sales this spring.

Our reporter Melissa Lawford has the details:

In a trading update, the clothes retailer raised its profit guidance for 2024 from £960m to £980m, which will be up by 6.7pc year-on-year, after a surprise jump in sales in its second quarter. Instead of an expected fall of 0.3pc in the second quarter, Next's full price sales jumped by 3.2pc year-on-year, exceeding its expectations by £42m. This was driven by a 21.9pc boom in online international sales. UK full price sales climbed by a lesser 0.4pc. Overall sales across the first half of the year were up by 4.4pc year-on-year, far higher than the 2.5pc growth Next had expected. Its group sales, which includes its subsidiaries, jumped by 8pc, which reflected its acquisition of clothing brand FatFace and its increase in its shareholding in Reiss last year. Next will report its results for the first half of the year on September 19.

Next has increased its profit forecast - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

07:47 AM BST

House prices rise at fastest pace in two years

Annual house price growth has picked up to the fastest rate since December 2022, according to an index.

UK house prices rose 0.3pc month-on-month in July, Nationwide Building Society said.

This resulted in a slight acceleration in the annual rate of house price growth from 1.5pc in June, to 2.1pc in July - the fastest pace since December 2022.

Across the UK, the average house price in July was £266,334.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said:

Prices are still around 2.8pc below the all-time highs recorded in the summer of 2022. Housing market activity has been holding relatively steady in recent months with the number of mortgages approved for house purchase at around 60,000 per month. While this is still (around) 10pc below the level prevailing before the pandemic struck, it is still a respectable pace given the higher interest rate environment.

07:43 AM BST

Barclays profits fall as it sets aside £900m for bad debts

Banking giant Barclays has revealed an 8pc drop in half-year profits, but increased its full-year outlook for a key performance measure and unveiled more returns for shareholders.

The lender reported pre-tax profits of £4.2bn for the first six months of 2024, down from £4.6bn a year earlier, but better than expected thanks to a strong performance in its investment bank.

In the second quarter, it saw profits fall 1pc to £1.9bn.

It set aside another £897m for bad debts in the first half, up from £896m a year ago, after putting by £400m in during the second quarter.

But the group raised its net interest income outlook for the full year to around £11bn, up from the previous guidance for about £10.7bn, partly on the back of a higher than expected interest rate outlook, with fewer cuts now pencilled in.

It also confirmed plans to buy back another £750m in shares in the third quarter and boosted half-year dividends.

Group chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan, who is also known as Venkat, said the bank was “making good progress on our three-year plan”.

“We announced a half year dividend of 2.9p per share alongside a share buyback of up to £750 million, with total capital distributions to shareholders of £1.2 billion in respect of the the first half of 2024.”

Barclays boss CS Venkatakrishnan said the bank was 'making good progress on our three-year plan'

07:42 AM BST

Shell profits hit $14bn amid shift back to oil and gas

Shell profits hit $14bn (£10.9bn )in the first half of the year as the energy giant accelerated its shift away from renewables back to oil and gas.

The FTSE 100 listed company announced a better than expected $6.3bn (£4.9bn) of adjusted earnings during the second quarter of the year.

It also announced it was extending its share buyback plan of $3.5bn over the next three months.

Half year and second quarter profits were down compared to the same period’s last year as the impact of the energy crisis triggered by Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine subsides.

The profits come after Shell halted construction work at one of Europe’s largest biofuel plants, taking a $1bn (£780m) hit in the process and dealing a blow to airlines’ hopes of offering passengers low-carbon flights.

Chief executive Wael Sawan said: “Shell delivered another strong quarter of operational and financial results.”

He added: “We continue to demonstrate that we are delivering more value with less emissions.”

07:30 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Shell has revealed earnings of $14bn (£10.9bn) for the first half of the year after a stronger-than-expected second quarter.

The energy giant saw a slowdown in earnings over the three months to June after previously over lower fossil fuel prices, refining margins and an impairment hit linked to plants in Singapore and Rotterdam.

Nevertheless, it still delivered $6.3bn (£4.9 billion) of earnings for the period, surpassing analyst guidance.

The company confirmed plans for further returns to shareholders through a $3.5bn share buyback over the next three months.

5 things to start your day

1) Pension savers bank record £49bn tax relief as Reeves eyes raid | Fears grow over tax grab on higher earners as Chancellor seeks to shore up public finances

2) Thames Water’s troubles mount after second debt downgrade | Prospect of government bailout grows after S&P Global cuts credit rating to ‘junk’ status

3) Britain’s biggest pub company gets £250m support as £2bn debts weigh | Slug & Lettuce owner avoids last orders as cash injection extends debt terms to 2029

4) Telegraph co-owner avoids bankruptcy after High Court settlement | Investec drops legal claim against Alistair Barclay after months-long dispute over debts

5) Sam Ashworth-Hayes: The best thing Labour could do for growth is flatten the North | Expanding the cities where people actually want to live is the only way to help Britain thrive

What happened overnight

Japanese stocks sunk by the most since 2020 in Asian trading as the yen rallied after the Bank of Japan’s second rate rise in 17 years, which hit exporters.

Oil climbed for a second day amid the tensions in the Middle East after the assassination of the leader of Hamas in Iran.

Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 2.7pc as the sharp jump in the yen clouded the outlook for exporters.

Chinese blue chips turned 0.3pc lower after a private survey showed China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly shrank in July, boding ill for economic growth momentum.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 leading US companies rose 0.2pc, reaching 40,842.79. The S&P 500 gained 1.5pc, closing at 5,522.30 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 2.64pc, reaching 17,599.40.

It was the biggest one-day percentage gain for the S&P and the Nasdaq since February 22.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year Treasury bonds fell to to 4.045, from 4.141pc late on Tuesday.