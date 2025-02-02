Britain beware – Trump’s trade war will choke growth across Europe

The Prime Minister is preparing to fly to Brussels on Monday to join EU leaders at an informal meeting. - Pool/Getty Images Europe

The next global trade war has begun. There were doubts over President Trump’s willingness to follow up on his threat of tariffs once he entered the White House. But his decision to impose a 25pc levy on most goods from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10pc additional tax on Chinese goods sent a clear message – this president means business.

The ink was still drying on his latest flurry of executive orders when the President also vowed to “do something substantial” on EU tariffs.

“The European Union has treated us so terribly,” he told reporters.

The announcement couldn’t have come at a worse time for Sir Keir Starmer, as the Prime Minister prepares to fly to Brussels on Monday to join EU leaders at an informal meeting.

And the usual candidates cheering him on. Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, urged Downing Street to “fire the starting gun” on a new customs union that would also restrict Britain’s ability to forge its own trade ties.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, has also called on Sir Keir to “rebuild” links with Brussels, warning that not doing so would have economic consequences.

But there are concerns about whether the UK should be moving towards the bloc amid the looming threat of tariffs, particularly as official figures show the eurozone stagnated at the end of last year.

Germany, its biggest economy, has failed to grow for the past two years, while France’s political paralysis and a ballooning deficit have left the country on the brink of another crisis.

Andrew Griffith, the shadow business secretary, says he knows where his priorities lie. “From talking down the economy, a business-destroying Budget and now trying to tie the UK closer to the EU, Starmer seems to have an unerring ability to damage UK growth,” he says.

“Pursuing closer links with Brussels risks putting us in the firing line for tariffs when instead we should be using our Brexit freedoms to do a deal with our closest ally and largest trading partner, the US.”

The message from Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform, is more blunt: “[Trump’s] just going to think: ‘What the bloody hell is [Sir Keir] doing? Trump dislikes the European Union more than me!’ He really, really, really, thinks the EU model is dreadful.”

The eurozone’s €134bn (£110bn) goods trade surplus with the US makes it vulnerable to tariffs.

The EU accounts for roughly 18pc of all US goods imports, with Germany alone making up 5pc of the total share.

Analysts at Berenberg warn that for the eurozone, the impact of US tariffs will show up “mostly in less growth rather than in changes in prices”.

