Britain beware – Trump’s trade war will choke growth across Europe

The next global trade war has begun. There were doubts over President Trump’s willingness to follow up on his threat of tariffs once he entered the White House. But his decision to impose a 25pc levy on most goods from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10pc additional tax on Chinese goods sent a clear message – this president means business.
The ink was still drying on his latest flurry of executive orders when the President also vowed to “do something substantial” on EU tariffs.
“The European Union has treated us so terribly,” he told reporters.
The announcement couldn’t have come at a worse time for Sir Keir Starmer, as the Prime Minister prepares to fly to Brussels on Monday to join EU leaders at an informal meeting.
And the usual candidates cheering him on. Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, urged Downing Street to “fire the starting gun” on a new customs union that would also restrict Britain’s ability to forge its own trade ties.
Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, has also called on Sir Keir to “rebuild” links with Brussels, warning that not doing so would have economic consequences.
But there are concerns about whether the UK should be moving towards the bloc amid the looming threat of tariffs, particularly as official figures show the eurozone stagnated at the end of last year.
Germany, its biggest economy, has failed to grow for the past two years, while France’s political paralysis and a ballooning deficit have left the country on the brink of another crisis.
Andrew Griffith, the shadow business secretary, says he knows where his priorities lie. “From talking down the economy, a business-destroying Budget and now trying to tie the UK closer to the EU, Starmer seems to have an unerring ability to damage UK growth,” he says.
“Pursuing closer links with Brussels risks putting us in the firing line for tariffs when instead we should be using our Brexit freedoms to do a deal with our closest ally and largest trading partner, the US.”
The message from Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform, is more blunt: “[Trump’s] just going to think: ‘What the bloody hell is [Sir Keir] doing? Trump dislikes the European Union more than me!’ He really, really, really, thinks the EU model is dreadful.”
The eurozone’s €134bn (£110bn) goods trade surplus with the US makes it vulnerable to tariffs.
The EU accounts for roughly 18pc of all US goods imports, with Germany alone making up 5pc of the total share.
Analysts at Berenberg warn that for the eurozone, the impact of US tariffs will show up “mostly in less growth rather than in changes in prices”.
Holger Schmieding says a rough rule of thumb suggests a 10pc US tariff on all imports from the eurozone, as well as the “ensuing uncertainty about future US-EU commercial relations”, could cut eurozone growth by up to 0.5pc within a year.
A hit of that magnitude would be substantial if your economy isn’t growing in the first place.
Economists at Citi also believe a broad 10pc tariff on EU goods will “reduce EU GDP by around 0.3 percentage points over two years” and shave roughly 1pc to 2pc from European earnings per share.
Some companies will suffer a bigger hit than others. For example, German brands such as Mercedes Benz and Porsche are reliant on the US for 30pc of revenues, according to Citi analysts.
Britain more shielded than EU
Other UK companies that have the combination of a “high US exposure” and limited US production costs are therefore “less likely to be shielded from the effects of tariffs, including Rolls-Royce, which depends on the US for 28pc of its revenues. Other companies at risk are Smirnoff and Captain Morgan maker Diageo, according to Citi.
But Britain is still more shielded from tariffs on goods than other economies such as Germany.
While the US is the UK’s largest trading partner, accounting for roughly 16pc of UK goods exports, in general, the share of UK goods exports to the US is relatively low compared to the share of services, reducing direct exposure.
Citi calculates that a blanket 10pc tariff scenario would translate to “a moderate shock” to UK activity of roughly 0.3pc of GDP. This would also drag down prices as a lot of goods that used to find their way to the US end up on British shores at cheaper prices. It could even help the UK – temporarily at least – keep inflation closer to the Bank of England’s 2pc target.
The investment bank also believes the UK could end up a big winner if Trump follows through on his “drill, baby, drill” mantra and ends up exporting more oil and gas to the rest of the world.
“We see potential for the Trump administration to have a disinflationary effect, depending on precisely how much of the agenda is enacted,” they said in a recent client note.
“As a large importer not just of energy, but particularly US Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), increases in both US oil and gas production may be supportive for the UK economically.”
There are signs that the EU will seek to de-escalate rather than ramp up a global trade war.
Brussels has previously opted for targeted tariffs on products such as Harley-Davidson motorbikes, bourbon whisky and Levi’s jeans, with the aim of triggering a wave of corporate lobbying from within against the tariffs.
Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, has suggested Europe should deal with a second Trump term with a “cheque-book strategy” in which it offered “to buy certain things from the United States”, such as LNG and defence equipment.
In any case, the ECB could end up cutting interest rates further and faster than the US, which would weaken the euro and help boost the bloc’s competitiveness. However, this could also end up drawing the ire of the president.
Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, insisted on Sunday that the Government’s focus is “on building trade links and better trading relationships, and removing barriers to trade, with the US, and also with other European countries and with countries right across the world”.
“We want to reduce the barriers to trade, make it easier for businesses,” she added.
Farage, however, says there is still an elephant in the room. The biggest bone of contention when it comes to a possible Trump trade deal or at least a reprieve from tariffs on goods such as Scotch may not be buried inside trade law, but group of islands located thousands of miles away in the Indian Ocean.
Britain announced in October it would cede sovereignty of the Chagos islands, but maintain control of the base on the largest island Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease.
Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, branded the move a “serious threat”, arguing it gives the islands to a country aligned with China.
“If we were to hand over the archipelago over to Mauritius against the Americans’ will, you can forget about anything,” says Farage. “Don’t underestimate this. This is a very, very central part of American foreign policy. Everyone’s talking about whether we might still be free to do stuff if we tie ourselves into EU rules. And that’s fine. But this is a much bigger part of the picture.”
In any case, there is a growing consensus that there are unlikely to be many winners in a renewed trade war.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweal, the head of the World Trade Organisation, warned this month that tit-for-tat retaliation could lead to “double-digit global GDP losses”. She added: “That’s catastrophic. Everyone will pay.”