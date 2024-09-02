Is Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2024, Bristol-Myers Squibb had US$52.4b of debt, up from US$37.7b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$6.65b in cash, and so its net debt is US$45.7b.

How Healthy Is Bristol-Myers Squibb's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bristol-Myers Squibb had liabilities of US$23.3b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$54.3b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$6.65b in cash and US$15.1b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$55.8b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Bristol-Myers Squibb has a huge market capitalization of US$101.3b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Bristol-Myers Squibb's net debt of 2.4 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 8.8 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. We saw Bristol-Myers Squibb grow its EBIT by 3.8% in the last twelve months. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bristol-Myers Squibb can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Bristol-Myers Squibb actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

On our analysis Bristol-Myers Squibb's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For example, its level of total liabilities makes us a little nervous about its debt. Considering this range of data points, we think Bristol-Myers Squibb is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bristol-Myers Squibb .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

