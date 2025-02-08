Bristol-Myers Squibb Full Year 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$48.3b (up 7.3% from FY 2023).

Net loss: US$8.95b (down by 212% from US$8.03b profit in FY 2023).

US$4.41 loss per share (down from US$3.88 profit in FY 2023).

NYSE:BMY Revenue and Expenses Breakdown February 8th 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Bristol-Myers Squibb Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 43%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the United States segment contributing a total revenue of US$34.1b (71% of total revenue). The most substantial expense, totaling US$18.7b were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how BMY's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 4.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Pharmaceuticals industry in the US are expected to grow by 8.7%.

Performance of the American Pharmaceuticals industry.

The company's shares are down 3.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bristol-Myers Squibb.

