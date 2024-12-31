Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Among the Best Pharma Dividend Stocks to Buy In 2024?

We recently compiled a list of the 13 Best Pharma Dividend Stocks To Buy In 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) stands against the other pharma dividend stocks.

The pharmaceutical industry in 2024 faced a relatively quiet year, with deal volumes similar to 2023 but lower deal values, reflecting a shift toward smaller, more strategic transactions. Despite challenges such as patent expirations and market uncertainty, innovation remains strong, and there is a better investment environment for biotech. Lower interest rates have also eased capital costs, contributing to increased mergers and acquisitions activity. Biotech IPOs and venture capital investments are seeing a slight recovery, though investment is more concentrated in established companies. However, major pharmaceutical companies face a $300 billion growth gap due to patent expirations, making dealmaking crucial for future growth.

Looking ahead to 2025, EY believes that the pharmaceutical sector is expected to see more deal activity, especially if interest rates remain low. There may be a rise in larger acquisitions to address growth gaps, although smaller, strategic deals are likely to persist. Politically, the US policy environment is shifting with potential impacts on business, including lower corporate taxes and deregulation, but also the possibility of higher tariffs and continued drug pricing reforms. Changes in immigration and leadership within health agencies could also affect the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, with new appointees potentially disrupting the regulatory landscape.

As executives prepare for 2025, drug pricing and access remain their top concerns, according to a Deloitte survey. The survey highlighted that primary concerns include competition from generic drugs and biosimilars and the looming patent cliff, with over $300 billion in sales at risk due to expiring patents by 2030. This has executives expecting a surge in mergers and acquisitions in 2025.

Innovation remains at the forefront as companies look to fill gaps left by expiring patents. However, competition in profitable areas like oncology and immunology is fierce, leading to price pressures even before generics or biosimilars hit the market. On the flip side, the success of GLP-1 receptor agonists is sparking renewed interest in general medicines, with companies racing to tap into the $200 billion market. Additionally, about 20% of companies are adjusting their portfolios to focus on high-potential candidates and better meet market demands. Advanced therapies like cell and gene therapies are also gaining attention, with a shift away from more traditional drugs.

