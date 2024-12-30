Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) the Best Stock for 10 Years?

We recently compiled a list of the Long-Term Stock Portfolio: Best Stocks for 10 Years. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) stands against the other long-term stocks.
To select stocks with long-term growth potential, investors should focus on fundamental analysis, evaluating financial health through earnings history, revenue growth, and profit margins. Companies that consistently demonstrate earnings growth and possess a strong competitive advantage are more likely to thrive over time. Investing in dividend-paying stocks is also beneficial, as those that regularly increase dividends indicate financial stability. Identifying stocks in growing industries, such as technology, renewable energy, and healthcare, can further guide investment choices. Diversification across various sectors reduces risk, ensuring that underperformance in one area can be balanced by gains in another. By combining such strategies, investors can improve their chances of finding promising stocks that align with long-term financial goals.
On December 26, Drew Pettit, Director at Citi Research, discussed his long-term investment strategy on CNBC as he looks ahead to 2025, emphasizing a "barbell" approach that balances high-growth stocks with lower valuation names. This is relevant for investors considering a long-term stock portfolio over the next decade. Pettit advocates for pairing mega-cap growth stocks with cyclical and defensive sectors, where fundamentals are expected to improve. He believes that adopting this barbell strategy can enhance portfolio resilience and capitalize on diverse market opportunities.
In the realm of AI, Pettit noted a growing enthusiasm among investors. He highlighted a shift in perception, moving beyond backend applications to include companies that are more customer-facing within the AI value chain. When it comes to specific investments within AI, Pettit expressed a preference for semiconductors over software at this time. He pointed to Marvell Technology as a standout choice, projecting that its custom AI chip business could experience remarkable growth, projected at 200% next year, followed by an additional 60% growth in the subsequent year.
Pettit also discussed his strategy for 2025 and outlined plans to reduce exposure to consumer stocks while focusing on attractive areas within the sector that are less sensitive to interest rates. He highlighted the potential of fintech and payment companies and said that they are well-positioned for long-term growth amid deregulation. Pettit emphasized that his firm's focus is not on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin but on traditional payment networks. He expressed concerns about consumer data trends and interest rate changes, advocating for a balanced approach by seeking high-quality stocks less affected by rate fluctuations and recommending key positions such Big Tech for long-term investment.
Methodology
We first sifted through ETFs, online rankings, and internet lists to compile a list of the top blue-chip stocks with a 10-year revenue compound annual growth rate of over 10%. We then selected the 10 stocks that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q3 2024. The hedge fund data was sourced from Insider Monkey’s database which tracks the moves of over 900 elite money managers.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY)
10-Year Revenue CAGR: 11.44%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 70
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for serious diseases, particularly in oncology, cardiovascular conditions, and immunology. It has demonstrated consistent growth, driven by a strong pipeline of new drugs and a robust financial position.
The company's growth portfolio revenues increased 20% in Q3 2024 and now account for nearly half of total revenues. The recent FDA approval of Opdivo-based treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and promising clinical data for its nivolumab plus relatlimab combination in lung cancer improved financial results for the third quarter. It's also advancing its bispecific ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugates) and radiopharmaceutical pipeline specifically focused on oncology.
During Q3 2024, the company generated ~$12 billion in revenue, marking an 8.5% increase compared to the same period in the previous year, driven by sales within the oncology portfolio. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) is a leading pharmaceutical company with a strong track record of innovation and a promising pipeline of new medicines.
