Brisbane Broncos (ASX:BBL) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Brisbane Broncos' (ASX:BBL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Brisbane Broncos, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = AU$8.0m ÷ (AU$62m - AU$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Brisbane Broncos has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.6% generated by the Entertainment industry.

ASX:BBL Return on Capital Employed January 1st 2025

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Brisbane Broncos has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Brisbane Broncos' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Brisbane Broncos are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 31% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Brisbane Broncos has. And a remarkable 129% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Brisbane Broncos, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

