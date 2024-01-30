Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) investors are sitting on a loss of 33% if they invested three years ago

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. After all, the share price is down 33% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Brinker International actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 85% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

Revenue is actually up 12% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Brinker International more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Brinker International is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Brinker International in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Brinker International provided a TSR of 5.5% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 0.5% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Brinker International is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

