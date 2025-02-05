BrightView (NYSE:BV) Misses Q4 Revenue Estimates

Landscaping service company BrightView (NYSE:BV) missed Wall Street’s revenue expectations in Q4 CY2024, with sales falling 4.4% year on year to $599.2 million. On the other hand, the company’s outlook for the full year was close to analysts’ estimates with revenue guided to $2.8 billion at the midpoint. Its non-GAAP profit of $0.04 per share was in line with analysts’ consensus estimates.

BrightView (BV) Q4 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $599.2 million vs analyst estimates of $615.7 million (4.4% year-on-year decline, 2.7% miss)

Adjusted EPS: $0.04 vs analyst estimates of $0.04 (in line)

Adjusted EBITDA: $52.1 million vs analyst estimates of $49.1 million (8.7% margin, 6.1% beat)

The company reconfirmed its revenue guidance for the full year of $2.8 billion at the midpoint

EBITDA guidance for the full year is $345 million at the midpoint, in line with analyst expectations

Operating Margin: -0.1%, in line with the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 0.3%, down from 2.8% in the same quarter last year

Market Capitalization: $1.54 billion

"We are off to a strong start to the fiscal year, fueled by the growing momentum of our evolving One BrightView culture,” said BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer Dale Asplund.

Company Overview

An official field consultant for Major League Baseball, BrightView (NYSE:BV) offers landscaping design, development, and maintenance.

Facility Services

Many facility services are non-discretionary (office building bathrooms need to be cleaned), recurring, and performed through contracts. This makes for more predictable and stickier revenue streams. However, COVID changed the game regarding commercial real estate, and office vacancies remain high as hybrid work seems here to stay. This is a headwind for demand, and facility services companies are also at the whim of economic cycles. Interest rates, for example, can greatly impact commercial construction projects that drive incremental demand for these companies’ services.

Sales Growth

A company’s long-term performance is an indicator of its overall quality. While any business can experience short-term success, top-performing ones enjoy sustained growth for years. Over the last five years, BrightView grew its sales at a sluggish 2.3% compounded annual growth rate. This fell short of our benchmarks and is a tough starting point for our analysis.

BrightView Quarterly Revenue

We at StockStory place the most emphasis on long-term growth, but within industrials, a half-decade historical view may miss cycles, industry trends, or a company capitalizing on catalysts such as a new contract win or a successful product line. BrightView’s history shows it grew in the past but relinquished its gains over the last two years, as its revenue fell by 1.8% annually.

