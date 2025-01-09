Is BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) the Best Growth Stock to Buy Now Under $25?

We recently compiled a list of the

12 Best Growth Stocks Under $25 to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) stands against the other growth stocks.

AI is the Most Defining Theme of 2025, Says Expert

Most experts agree that the AI wave is not over yet. On January 8, Wendy Sheehan Donnell, Editor-in-Chief at PCMag, joined Yahoo Finance from CES 2025 to share her take on trending innovations and the increasing role of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing industries.

Donnell unveiled some of the groundbreaking innovations spearheaded by companies from across the globe and emphasized that "AI is the prevailing theme" across all these new products and services. She highlighted the incidence of AI-powered home devices such as smart microwaves and fridges to help people live smarter and tech-immersed lives. She also shed light on the growing role of AI in healthcare and biotechnology, which will contribute to the well-being of people.

A Glance at the Tech Sector in 2025

The market close on Tuesday reiterated a similar pattern where tech stocks continued to shine, however, some analysts expect the market to broaden over the course of 2025. On January 7, Joe Mazzola, head trading and derivatives strategist at Charles Schwab, joined Yahoo Finance, to discuss his market thesis for the tech sector especially.

Mazzola suggested that the market breadth was of importance in the earnings season, and pointed towards the strengthening of the US dollar and how it may impact the earnings of tech names. He added that the market needs the other "493 names" in the S&P 500 to catch up. Mazolla also emphasized that while 2025 can be a win for Big Tech like 2024, a broadening would help the overall market immensely in terms of earnings.

He added that the financials sector would supposedly catalyze the broadening of the market, because of favorable economic and market conditions. He then discussed the tailwinds for financials and how the same factors serve as headwinds to Big Tech, emphasizing that the bullishness on tech has been slower than it was at the end of 2024.

Our Methodology

We used Finviz to look for companies operating in growth sectors such as technology, financials (fintech), biotech, and communication services. We only focused on companies with a market cap of at least $2 billion and that gained more than 50% over the past 2 quarters. We then examined the hedge fund sentiment surrounding 25 stocks and picked the 12 stocks that were the most widely held by hedge funds.

Story Continues