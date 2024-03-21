Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.1125

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) will pay a dividend of CA$0.1125 on the 30th of April. The dividend yield will be 9.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 116% of what it was earning. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 0.6% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 119%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$1.1 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$1.35. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.0% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has 5 warning signs (and 4 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

