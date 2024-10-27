Brexit data company to help draw up school AI lesson plans

A data company that worked with Vote Leave on the Brexit referendum has secured a deal to help develop artificial intelligence (AI) to handle teachers’ lesson plans and mark homework.

The Department for Education has awarded Faculty AI a £3m contract to build a “content store” to pool information about the curriculum and anonymised pupil assessments. This data will then be used to develop tools that teachers can use, such as AI bots for marking homework or generating lesson plans.

A procurement notice published earlier this month showed that Faculty won the contract, which is scheduled to run until September 2025.

A Faculty spokesman said the company was working with a law firm to ensure proper safeguards around student data, and that content from pupils would only be used with parental consent, and would be anonymised.

Announcing the programme in August, Stephen Morgan, the Early Education Minister, said using AI would help to ease the “pressures and workload burdens” on teachers and allow them to “focus on face-to-face teaching”.

Faculty, led by former government AI adviser Marc Warner, has become a key contractor for Whitehall on delivering technology projects.

It first attracted attention after providing data services to the Vote Leave campaign. Mr Warner and his brother, Ben, were later called in by Dominic Cummings, then a Downing Street adviser, to provide crucial guidance to Boris Johnson during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, Faculty has worked on providing testing services to the UK’s AI Safety Institute and supplies data services to the NHS.

More recently, Faculty has also provided advice to Labour’s Peter Kyle, seconding a member of staff to his office to provide technical advice on AI policy. The donation-in-kind was worth £36,000.

Addressing the Department for Education contract, Tom Nixon, managing director of Faculty, said: “No one becomes a teacher to do admin, yet today they spend up to half their week outside the classroom.

“The content store will enable AI to help teachers mark homework, plan lessons, and do other routine admin. By safely embracing AI, teachers can save hours each week and use that time doing what they love; teaching kids in the classroom.”

While the Labour Government has hailed the possibilities of AI for boosting productivity and cutting down on mundane tasks, there are still questions over the accuracy of the technology. Digital chatbots and so-called “generative AI” have been known to make factual errors or struggle with maths problems.

A Faculty spokesman said it would also work with ImpactEd Group, Open Education AI and Sir Anthony Seldon’s AI in Education initiative on the data store.

Feryal Clark, the Minister for AI, said: “Our work will create tools that teachers can use to save time on marking homework and other admin, so their efforts can be focussed on helping students directly.



“This is the first of many projects that will explore how we can put the data we hold to work to improve public services and grow the economy.”