Frying up eggs and bacon at home might seem like a frugal move, but as the battle against inflation continues, it will still cost you.

Overall prices rose 3.2% in February compared to this time last year and 0.4% monthly, according to the most recent consumer price index report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's down from its 40-year peak at 9.1% in June 2022. While prices of goods like furniture and appliances have come down, services like rent and transportation keep climbing in cost.

Food and energy like gas (yes, that's getting more expensive too), are excluded from the core inflation rates analyzed by policymakers, like the Federal Reserve in determining interest rates.

But grocery bills still have people making hard budget choices. Here is how much breakfast items cost on average in February of this year compared to the recent peak and five years ago, according to the Bureau of Labor of Statistics.

Ground roast coffee, per pound

Coffee grower Jesus Valverde picks coffee beans that are drying in the sun at his coffee plantation in Naranjo, Alajuela province, Costa Rica, on February 15, 2024. Since the 19th century, coffee has been an emblematic export product of Costa Rica, which last year sold 60,000 tons for 350 million dollars. Its main destinations are the United States, Belgium, and Germany, according to the state-owned Coffee Institute (Icafé). More than 25,000 families of small and medium producers live from this activity, which faces challenges due to lower rainfall.

February 2024 - $6.09

June 2022 - $5.79

February 2020 - $4.25

(Data unavailable for October 2018 through September 2019)

Sliced bacon, per pound

February 2024 - $6.56

June 2022 - $7.40

February 2019 - $5.50

Eggs (Large, Grade A), per dozen

February 2024 -$3.00

June 2022 - $2.71

February 2019 - $1.56

The price of eggs was at a 20-year high in January 2023, costing $4.82 on average.

Customers shop for eggs at a Sprouts grocery store on April 12, 2023 in San Rafael, California. According to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of eggs is nearly double its price in 2019.

White bread, per pound

February 2024 - $2.01

June 2022 - $1.69

February 2019 - $1.28

All purpose white flour, per pound

February 2024 - $0.56

June 2022 - $0.50

February 2019 - $0.44

Whole milk, per gallon

February 2024 - $3.94

June 2022 - $4.15

February 2019 - $2.90

Bananas, per pound

Bananas are displayed for sale in the fresh produce area of a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store in Redondo Beach, California on February 23, 2024. The US Federal Reserve was divided in January over the risks of cutting interest rates too soon or too late, although most members voiced concern about moving early, according to minutes of the meeting published February 21, 2024.

February 2024 - $0.63

June 2022 - $0.64

February 2019 - $0.57

Navel oranges, per pound

February 2024 - $1.53

June 2022 - $1.60

February 2019 - $1.30

Oranges are collected in a trolley at an orchard in Arcadia, Florida, on March 14, 2023. In Florida, the world's second largest producer of orange juice after Brazil, orchards have been suffering from a citrus tree disease, Huanglongbing (HLB), for the last 17 years. A bacteria spread by the insect Asian psyllid causes the disease, which makes trees produce a green, bitter fruit that is unsuitable to sell, before dying within a few years. NThe double crises of Ian and HLB have wreaked havoc on the industry, which is so integral to Florida's identity that the orange is even on the state license plate.

