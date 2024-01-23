Breakeven Is Near for Playmaker Capital Inc. (CVE:PMKR)

Playmaker Capital Inc. (CVE:PMKR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Playmaker Capital Inc. operates as a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media, and technology. With the latest financial year loss of US$7.7m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$3.6m, the CA$152m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Playmaker Capital will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Playmaker Capital, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$6.9m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 208% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Playmaker Capital given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Playmaker Capital is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Playmaker Capital's case is 51%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

