Brazil's HBR Realty files eviction action against WeWork

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A WeWork logo is seen outside its offices in the Queens borough of New York City

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian real estate firm HBR Realty has filed an eviction action against flexible workspace provider WeWork due to lack of payment, HBR said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The eviction action came after a "breach of the lease agreement" signed between WeWork and SPE HBR1, a unit of HBR, for the rental of the HBR Corporate Faria Lima building in Sao Paulo, according to the filing.

WeWork did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito; editing by Gabriel Araujo)