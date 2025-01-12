Is Brazil Potash Corp. (GRO) the Best Potash Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 11 Best Potash Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Brazil Potash Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN: GRO) stands against other best potash stocks to buy according to hedge funds.

Potash is a group of minerals and chemicals that contain potassium, a vital nutrient for plants and animals. The term refers to compounds including potassium sulfate, potassium-magnesium sulfate, potassium nitrate, potassium carbonate, potassium oxide, and potassium chloride. Among these, potassium chloride (KCl), also known as muriate of potash (MOP), is the most commonly produced and used form of potash.

Potash is primarily used to produce fertilizers, which are essential for plant growth and development. Fertilizers containing potash help to support plant growth, increase crop yield, and enhance disease resistance. Additionally, potash helps to improve water preservation, making it an indispensable supplement to the natural nutrient content of soils. Soils often lack these essential nutrients, or growing crops have depleted them, making potash a necessary addition to maintain soil fertility. With approximately 95% of potash being used in fertilizers, its role in agriculture cannot be emphasized enough. The remaining 5% is used in the production of potassium-bearing chemicals, such as detergents, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, water conditioners, and alternatives to de-icing salt.

Potash is mined from underground deposits, either through conventional underground ore mining or by injecting water into the underground ore body and extracting the resulting brine. According to a report by the Canadian Government, potash production was estimated at 67.5 million tonnes globally in 2023, with Canada contributing 32.4% of the global supply. Canada, Russia, and Belarus dominate global potash production and accounted for 65.9% of the total in 2023. Canada is the world’s largest producer and exporter of potash, with 11 active mines in Saskatchewan, producing 21.9 million tonnes and exporting 22.8 million tonnes in 2023, which accounts for over 41% of global exports.

Potash prices have fluctuated over the years, declining from 2013 to 2016 and remaining relatively low until 2020. However, in 2021, prices rose sharply due to strong demand, and the surge continued into 2022, peaking at $1,202 per tonne in April, driven by geopolitical tensions and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. By June 2023, prices had fallen to $328 per tonne as global supply concerns subsided.

