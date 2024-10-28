Braskem S.A. (BAK): An Undervalued Chemical Stock to Invest In Now

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Undervalued Chemical Stocks to Invest In.
Key Trends Shaping the Future of the Chemical Industry
Chemicals are essential to our daily lives and play a crucial role in many sectors. The chemical industry provides the materials needed to create a wide range of products, from medicines and agricultural chemicals to plastics and cleaning supplies. This industry also supports innovations in renewable energy, such as solar panels and wind turbines. It also helps produce lightweight materials for vehicles, advanced batteries for electric cars, and durable building materials.
Increasing demand for sustainable and innovative products, advancements in technology, and urbanization, are some of the key factors driving growth of the chemicals market. According to a report by The Business Research Company, the chemicals market was valued at $5.11 trillion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during 2024-2028 to reach a value of $7.78 trillion by the end of the forecast period.
The chemical industry is currently experiencing significant changes driven by sustainability and technological advancements. The industry plays a crucial role in addressing global challenges like climate change and resource efficiency. According to a recent sustainability report titled “Sustainability Starts with Chemistry,” released by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) in May 2024, ACC member chemical companies have made significant progress in reducing emissions. Since 2017, these companies have cut sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions by 43% and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 18%.
The report highlights that member companies of the ACC are exploring, developing, and deploying various innovative technologies that reduce emissions. These include methods for capturing, using, and storing carbon, as well as producing lower-emissions hydrogen and exploring alternative feedstocks. This showcases their commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices.
Innovation continues to be a top priority for the chemicals industry. On January 16, 2024, McKinsey & Company published an article that discussed a survey conducted by the company of over 200 senior leaders in North America's chemical sector, including top executives from leading companies, investment firms, and startups. The survey found that chemical process innovation is viewed as the most important focus area, with 90% of investors and 97% of industry leaders planning to invest more than $50 million in this area over the next two years. While AI-assisted discovery is not considered the top priority, it remains a significant area of interest. According to the survey results, 43% of investors and 75% of chemical industry leaders are looking to invest over $100 million in AI-driven product development.
Digitalization is another crucial factor shaping the future of the chemical industry. According to Deloitte's 2024 chemical industry outlook, digital investments in the sector declined in 2023, partly due to a sluggish US economy and high interest rates. After a 6.6% increase in 2022, spending on information technology in the chemical industry is expected to drop by 0.1% in 2023. However, this drop is likely to be short-lived. Many chemical companies are launching AI programs aimed at accelerating research and development for sustainable products, predicting the effects of production changes, and gaining valuable insights by tracking data throughout the entire value chain.
Overall, as the chemical industry embraces sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation, it positions itself for growth. Companies that prioritize these trends can not only contribute positively to the environment but also achieve better financial performance in the long run.
Methodology
To compile our list of the 10 undervalued chemical stocks to invest in, we reviewed our own rankings, sifted through ETFs, and consulted various online resources. From an initial pool of over 30 chemical stocks, we focused on those trading at under or around 15 times their forward earnings as of October 24. We further narrowed down our selection by looking for chemical stocks expected to show positive earnings growth this year.
Next, we ranked the best chemical stocks based on hedge fund holdings. Data for the hedge fund sentiment surrounding each stock was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 912 elite hedge funds. The 10 undervalued chemical stocks to invest in are ranked below in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds holding stakes in them as of Q2 2024.
Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)
Forward P/E: 11.32
Earnings Growth: 0.40%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 8
Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) is a Brazilian petrochemical company based in São Paulo, recognized as the largest petrochemical firm in Latin America and a significant player in the global market. As one of the largest petrochemical companies in the world, it has industrial units across Brazil, the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Asia. The company specializes in producing a diverse range of petrochemicals and thermoplastics, including polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and green polyethylene made from renewable materials.
The company's products are used to manufacture essentials for various everyday applications, such as food packaging, automotive parts, furniture, and paint and coatings. Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) is also a pioneer in biopolymer production on an industrial scale, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the chemical industry.
In the second quarter of 2024, the company reported a recurring EBITDA of $320 million, marking a 39% increase from the previous quarter and a 128% rise compared to the same period last year. Improved petrochemical spreads in the international market and effective cost management contributed to this growth. Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) generated $214 million in operating cash, with recurring cash generation at $69 million. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with $2.8 billion in cash by the end of Q2 2024, ensuring it can meet debt obligations over the next five years.
Braskem S.A.'s (NYSE:BAK) focus on resilience and financial health has positively impacted its operations. The construction of an ethane import terminal in Mexico is progressing well, expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Additionally, the company entered a strategic partnership in June to enhance its environmental solutions. Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) also made its first sale of circular polypropylene (PP) produced through chemical recycling in partnership with the Swiss company Georg Utz AG.
Despite challenges like extreme weather affecting production, Braskem's (NYSE:BAK) ability to leverage inventory helped mitigate sales impacts in Q2 2024. Overall, the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to innovation make it an attractive stock for investors looking for opportunities in the chemical sector.
BAK is one of the best chemical stocks to buy. According to Insider Monkey’s Q2 2024 database of over 900 hedge funds, 8 hedge funds held stakes in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK).
