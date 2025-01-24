Branston beans maker threatens to move abroad amid bitter pay dispute

Princes Group is one of Britain’s biggest food manufacturers, producing a range of food and drinks including Branston baked beans

The Italian-owned maker of Branston beans has threatened to move production abroad and slash jobs amid a bitter dispute with workers over pay.

The chairman of Princes Group said it would be forced to consider slashing jobs and offshoring production if workers go through with planned strikes in February.

Employees represented by the union Unite rejected a 3pc pay increase in December, arguing they had been offered a rise of between 4pc and 7pc by the company’s former owner, Mitsubishi, which sold it to Italian conglomerate Newlat Food last year.

Angelo Mastrolia, Princes’ chairman, said: “All options to maintain the sustainability and stability of the company must be considered. Should Unite confirm the strike schedule for February, Princes will be forced to withdraw the 3pc offer.

“Furthermore, we will be compelled to transfer part of our branded production to other facilities, including those abroad and, if the strike action continues, this will likely become a necessary choice for the future, which could mean a need to reduce jobs at our UK sites.”

Founded in 1880 as Simpson & Roberts, Princes is one of Britain’s biggest food manufacturers with around 2,000 UK staff and 7,000 across the world.

It began its life as a tinned fish company but has over the years expanded into a vast range of food and drink categories, including juices, preserves, pasta, oils and condiments. It manufactures and sells Branston baked beans in the UK through an agreement with Branston’s owner, Mizkan.

Mr Mastrolia’s comments come following warnings that strike action at Princes’ factories over the Christmas period could cause a shortage of orange juice.

Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, has described the move as ‘union-busting tactics’ - Eddie Mulholland

Unite has accused Princes of employing union-busting tactics during the dispute, pointing to the fact that 20pc of Newlat’s revenue comes from the UK and arguing that the offer of a 3pc rise was not above inflation at the time the offer was given nor across the year as whole.

Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, said: “If Princes thinks its threats will weaken workers’ resolve, it has another thing coming.

“This is appalling behaviour from a shameful company. First, it pulled the rug from under our members by reneging on a pay deal and now it is threatening their jobs with these union-busting tactics.”

Princes has said that it faces “extremely challenging economic conditions” and soaring costs, such as rises in the living wage and an increase in National Insurance contributions brought in by the Chancellor in October’s Budget.

Princes is not the only large employer looking abroad as employment costs rise. Earlier this month, Alex Baldock, the chief executive of Currys, said the electronics retailer would look to “offshore” more staff to India as a result of the Budget.

He said: “We’ve already got the best part of 1,000 colleagues in India – all the usual central and IT functions that you would expect – and they do a cracking job for us and we’re delighted to have them. You can expect, as UK people costs inflate, to see more of that, that’s just inevitable.”