Brand Concepts Ltd (NSE:BCONCEPTS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market ...

Revenue: Growth has been flattish for Q2.

Margins: Significant improvement due to reduced discounting.

New Projects: Hard luggage project on track with machinery trials in China; expected to start trial runs by February-March.

Merger: IFF Overseas merger is in progress, awaiting NCLT approval expected by December or January.

Release Date: November 22, 2024

Positive Points

Brand Concepts Ltd (NSE:BCONCEPTS) has improved its overall margins by avoiding heavy discounting, which is prevalent in the market.

The company is on track with its new hard luggage project, with machinery expected to arrive by January and trial runs starting by February or March.

The merger with IFF Overseas is progressing well, with approval expected by December or early January.

Brand Concepts Ltd (NSE:BCONCEPTS) has seen growth in its small leather goods and women's handbags categories, with 12% and 40% growth respectively.

The company is expanding its store network, aiming to reach 100 stores in the next 18 to 24 months, up from the current 46-47 stores.

Negative Points

Revenue growth for Q2 was flattish, which came as a surprise given the market conditions.

The company faces challenges in the Travel Gear segment due to heavy discounting by industry leaders, impacting overall demand.

There is a significant decline in institutional sales, down by almost 50% compared to the previous year.

The current market scenario is not favorable, with consumer sentiment remaining tepid and affecting sales across categories.

Borrowings have increased due to term loans for the new plant, which may impact financials in the short term.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Why was the earnings call held two weeks after the results were announced? A: Abhinav Kumar, CFO and Whole-time Director, explained that he was traveling out of the country immediately after the board meeting and results announcement, which necessitated the delay.

Q: Given the current market volatility, are you expecting revenue growth to return in Q3? A: Abhinav Kumar noted that while there are some positive signs, the overall market scenario remains similar with tepid demand. The company is focusing on maintaining margins rather than pursuing aggressive discounting.

Q: Is there a strategy to develop a brand for price-sensitive customers in light of current consumer downgrading trends? A: Abhinav Kumar stated that the company is not currently equipped to compete in a price war due to its smaller manufacturing scale compared to larger competitors. However, they may consider this strategy in the future as they scale up.

