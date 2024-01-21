BRAIN Biotech AG (ETR:BNN) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

A week ago, BRAIN Biotech AG (ETR:BNN) came out with a strong set of full-year numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. BRAIN Biotech beat expectations with revenues of €56m arriving 3.5% ahead of forecasts. The company also reported a statutory loss of €0.38, 7.1% smaller than was expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on BRAIN Biotech after the latest results.

XTRA:BNN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2024

After the latest results, the four analysts covering BRAIN Biotech are now predicting revenues of €61.0m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a solid 8.6% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 15% from last year to €0.32. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €66.2m and losses of €0.19 per share in 2024. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on BRAIN Biotech after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target fell 8.2% to €11.23, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for BRAIN Biotech's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on BRAIN Biotech, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €15.00 and the most bearish at €5.10 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of BRAIN Biotech'shistorical trends, as the 8.6% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 10% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 2.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that BRAIN Biotech is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of BRAIN Biotech's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for BRAIN Biotech going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for BRAIN Biotech (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

