Was Brad Gerstner Wrong About Apple’s (AAPL) AI Potential?

We recently published a list of Top 10 Favorite AI Stocks of Brad Gerstner. Since Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks 10th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Brad Gerstner, the founder of Altimeter Capital, has been a major believer in AI and tech stocks in general. Recently, the 53-year-old hedge fund manager shared some interesting data points highlighting the importance of tech stocks during an interview with Scott Galloway’s YouTube channel.

“Since 2014 technology earnings have compounded at 16% and technology stocks have compounded at 18%. Non-tech earnings have compounded at about 4% and stocks at about 6%. So if you look at the long run of technology since 2005 it’s gone from 5% of global GDP to 15% of global GDP,” Gerstner said.

Gerstner, whose firm manages about $10 billion in assets, emphasized during the interview that the risk of not investing in AI is higher than the risk of investing. He was addressing the market concerns about ROI on AI spending.

“As a professional investor, we’re just trying to determine what level of asymmetry what level of enthusiasm or exuberance is baked into these stocks and what are we seeing day to day in terms of usage and revenues out of the consumer,” he said.

For this article we scanned Altimeter Capital’s Q2 portfolio and discussed its biggest AI stock picks. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL): Navigating AI Integration Amid Mixed iPhone 16 Reception

A wide view of an Apple store, showing the range of products the company offers.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brad Gerstner’s Stake: $57,155,950

Talking to CNBC in June, Brad Gerstner said:

“Clearly, Apple with a billion users is going to play a significant role in introducing AI to the masses. And part of the reason we like Apple is only 5% of Apple users today can access Apple Intelligence so they are going to have to upgrade these devices in order to play.”

Story continues

However, initial numbers on Apple’s new iPhone are not encouraging. Shipments for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest iPhone 16 appear to be lower than last year, according to data from UBS Evidence Lab. The lab tracks iPhone availability across 30 regions, and UBS analyst David Vogt noted that delivery wait times for the iPhone 16 Pro Max models are about two weeks shorter than last year in major markets like the U.S., China, and Europe.

“Wait times for the iPhone 16 lineup have been uninspiring since preorders began last Friday,” said UBS analyst David Vogt, in an investor note. “On average, delivery wait times for the Pro Max models are shorter by roughly 2 weeks across the US, China, Germany, Great Britain, France and Japan.”

In the U.S., wait times are 26 days, down from 40 days last year, while in China, they’re just 18 days compared to 36. Despite the upcoming Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) Intelligence features, initial pre-order sales for the iPhone 16 series are estimated at 37 million units, down 12.7% year-over-year.

Almost every bullish case on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is built around this assumption: millions of people would rush to upgrade their iPhone because of AI features.

However, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been seeing a long-term decline in mobile carrier upgrade rates, especially postpaid, for several years. This suggests that people are holding onto their devices longer, likely due to economic factors, satisfaction with current technology, or a lack of exciting new features in recent models. This trend isn’t great for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL). Can Apple Intelligence break this trend? We’ll find out soon.

However, the assumption that we will see a huge upgrade cycle of iPhone just because of AI is big and comes with a lot of risks. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) trades at a forward PE multiple of around 35x, well above its 5-year average of nearly 27x. Its expected EPS forward long-term growth rate of 10.39% does not justify its valuation, especially with the iPhone upgrade cycle assumption. Adjusting for this growth results in a forward PEG ratio of 3.33, significantly higher than its 5-year average of 2.38.

Baron Technology Fund stated the following regarding Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“The Fund’s chief relative detractor was Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), even though it was a meaningful contributor to absolute performance, as we added to our Apple position significantly during the period. We bought Apple well, but in 20/20 hindsight we didn’t buy enough. Because Apple has an oversized weight in the Benchmark (its average weight was 15.7% for the period), when Apple’s stock outperforms (it appreciated 23.0%), it has generally been a headwind to relative performance. Our Apple underweight accounted for 33% of our relative underperformance for the period. This quarter we increased the size of our position in Apple Inc., a leading technology company known for its innovative consumer electronics products like the iPhone, MacBook, iPad, and Apple Watch. Apple is a leader across its categories and geographies, with a growing installed base that now exceeds 2 billion devices globally. The company’s attached services – including the App Store, iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Pay – provide a higher margin, recurring revenue stream that both enhances the value proposition for its hardware products and improves the financial profile. Apple now has well over 1 billion subscribers paying for these services, more than double the number it had just 4 years ago. The increasing services mix has led to healthy operating margin improvement, providing more free cash flow for Apple to reinvest in the business and to distribute to shareholders. Throughout its 48-year history, Apple has successfully navigated and capitalized on major technological shifts, from PCs to mobile to cloud computing. We believe the company’s leading brand and device ecosystem position it to do equally well in the AI age, and this was the driver of our decision to re-invest. “Apple Intelligence” – the AI strategy unveiled at Apple’s recent Worldwide Developer Conference – leverages on-device AI and integrations with tools like ChatGPT to enhance user experiences across its ecosystem. The AI suite enables users to create new images, summarize and generate text, and use Siri to perform actions across their mobile applications, all while maintaining user privacy and security. We think Apple Intelligence can drive accelerated product upgrade cycles and higher demand for Apple services. The combination of growth re-acceleration, increasing services contribution, and thoughtful capital allocation should continue driving long-term shareholder value.”

Overall, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks 10th on Insider Monkey’s list titled Top 10 Favorite AI Stocks of Brad Gerstner. While we acknowledge the potential of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AAPL but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: Analyst Sees a New $25 Billion “Opportunity” for NVIDIA and Jim Cramer is Recommending These Stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.