Brace for steep job cuts after tax raid, says Bank of England rate-setter

Catherine Mann says there has been ‘surprisingly weak economic activity’ since Labour took power - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Bosses are planning “dramatic” job cuts or hiring freezes in the wake of Rachel Reeves’s tax raid, a Bank of England official has warned.

Catherine Mann said “surprisingly weak economic activity” in the six months since Labour took power drove her decision to vote for bigger interest rate cuts last week.

The Bank lowered rates from 4.75pc to 4.5pc and warned that the UK would only narrowly avoid a recession.

Ms Mann voted for a bigger cut to 4.25pc, raising concerns that the economy was flatlining despite the Chancellor’s recent public sector spending spree.

She said: “Consumption, as measured, is expected to have been flat in the fourth quarter and has not firmed despite a continuing rise in real incomes, significant public sector wage awards last autumn, the prospects of geographically widely disbursed NHS funding in the Budget and higher population figures.”

She also noted that recent Bank surveys showed that companies that said they would hire fewer people to cope with a £25bn increase in employer National Insurance contributions were shedding jobs much faster than initially anticipated.

Ms Mann said: “Those firms who reported reduced employment growth as a margin of adjustment revised down their employment growth expectations significantly following the Budget announcement.”

She told the Financial Times that companies most affected by increases in the minimum wage and the National Insurance increase had “dramatically changed” their hiring plans.

The American economist also warned that smaller companies may start cutting jobs more quickly as they run out of cash. Two fifths of small businesses have rainy day funds that would last less than four months.

She added: “Research suggests that such cash flow vulnerability is associated with job shedding, which may become more apparent as Covid support policies run off.”

While officials warned last week that prices were likely to rise much faster towards the end of the year to a peak of 3.7pc, almost twice the Bank’s target, Ms Mann argued that a slowing economy meant companies would struggle to raise prices this year.

“Do not be dismayed by the hump ... yet,” she said in a speech in Leeds.