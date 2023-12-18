BP suspends shipments through the Red Sea after Houthi attacks

BP says it had taken the decision ‘in light of the deteriorating security situation’ in the Middle East - Yahya Arhab/Shutterstock

BP has paused all shipments of oil and gas through the Red Sea following a series of attacks on vessels by Houthi militants.

The British oil giant said it had taken the decision “in light of the deteriorating security situation” in the Middle East, which has been caused by the war between Hamas and Israel.

The move comes after several other shipping companies also re-routed vessels to avoid the region, including Maersk, MSC and Hapag Lloyd.

BP’s announcement sparked a 2.44pc jump in the price of Brent crude, which rose above $78 per barrel over supply disruption fears.

Natural gas prices also jumped 4.4pc as investors priced in increased shipping costs and longer journey times.

The attacks are targeting a route that allows East-West trade, as it passes through the Red Sea to reach the Suez Canal.

BP said on Tuesday: “In our trading and shipping business, as in all BP businesses, the safety and security of our people and those working on our behalf is BP’s priority.

“In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea.

“We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region.”

It is not yet clear if other companies will introduce similar pleasures but Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, warned that oil and gas prices could rise further in the coming days.

Mr Hansen said: “Longer journeys mean suppliers need more ships and that means higher prices for transportation. That is added to the uncertainty related to the Middle East in general and that is giving the market a risk premium.”

Ships must travel through the Red Sea to access the Suez Canal, which accounts for 12pc of all global trade.

Taking a longer alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope to get from the Persian Gulf to Europe increases tanker freight costs by 10pc, according to S&P Global.

London’s marine insurance market on Monday announced it was widening the area in the Red Sea it considers to be high risk, following the Houthi attacks on commercial ships.