BP to scale up oil production amid retreat from net zero

BP

BP has vowed to ramp up oil production in 2024 amid the energy giant’s retreat from net zero.

New chief executive Murray Auchincloss said BP will take a “pragmatic” approach to the green energy transition, as it scales back plans to reduce carbon emissions.

BP’s latest results revealed that profits fell from $27.7bn to $13.8bn in 2023, although shares rose by 5pc after the figures beat analyst estimates.

As part of Tuesday’s update, BP announced an accelerated share buyback programme as Mr Auchincloss tries to win over shareholders.

It comes after BP was targeted by activist investor Bluebell Capital last month, which called for the business to scrap “irrational” net zero commitments championed by former chief Bernard Looney.

The company’s latest annual report shows that its commitment to oil remains as strong as ever, with production surging by 8.6pc in the last quarter of 2023 to 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The same trend was evident throughout the year with oil production 6.7pc higher than in 2022.

However, BP now expects production levels to increase further: “Looking ahead, BP expects first quarter 2024 reported upstream production to be higher compared to fourth-quarter 2023.”

The predicted increase is linked to the startup of production in two fields located in the North Sea.

Multiple drilling projects are also underway in the Gulf of Mexico – a sensitive area for BP following the Deepwater Horizon disaster of 2010 when 11 people died in an explosion.

Last year the company paid out another $1.2bn in oil spill payments.

Despite the ramp up in oil production, BP said its renewables and low-carbon businesses were also expanding.

It said: “The renewables pipeline increased by 21.1 gigawatts during the full year, including BP being awarded the rights to develop two North Sea offshore wind projects in Germany (4GW) and an increase in dedicated hydrogen renewables (12.4GW).”

The fall in BP’s profits follows last week’s results from rival Shell, as profits hit $28.2bn, down from $39.9bn in 2022.

The annual results mark the end of a turbulent year for BP.

Mr Looney was forced out last September after it emerged that he had conducted multiple relationships with colleagues, of which he had not been “fully transparent” despite requests from BP’s board of directors.

BP’s board said Mr Looney had committed “serious misconduct” which resulted in him forfeiting up to £32.4m in bonuses.

Mr Auchincloss was initially appointed interim chief executive but was confirmed as the permanent successor last month.

Murray Auchincloss was initially appointed interim chief executive of BP after Bernard Looney's departure - Ryan Lim/AFP

His former post as BP’s chief financial officer has since been filled by Kate Thomson, formerly chief finance officer for BP’s production & operations business.

Analysts responded positively to the latest results.

Jamie Maddock, energy analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said BP had “beaten expectations”.

He said: “That share buyback scheme has potential to grow, reaching at least $14bn through to 2025, which would imply an impressive distribution yield and a strong show of confidence in the outlook.

“BP recognises that it has work to do with shareholders given what has happened over the last 12 months, and this is a positive start to the resetting of that relationship.”

However, BP’s bid to boost oil production was met with criticism by climate campaigners.

Charlie Kronick, senior climate advisor at Greenpeace UK said: “The reality is the company is still making billions of pounds from fossil fuels and its green policies fall far short of what’s needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

“We simply cannot leave the future of the planet in the hands of executives and shareholders concerned only with cashing in on fossil fuels until the band stops playing.

“We urgently need the government to force companies like BP to stop drilling and to make their vast resources available both for the coming transition to low carbon energy.”