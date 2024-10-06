BP p.l.c. (BP): Most Undervalued Stock to Consider for Investment

We recently compiled a list of the 7 Worst Beaten Down Stocks to Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) stands against the other the Carl Icahn Stock Portfolio.

The US stock market remains resilient, with the upward momentum intact at the start of the year’s final quarter. The rally to record highs has come against the backdrop of investors betting on themes like artificial intelligence and interest rate cuts on the back of impressive earnings results.

Nevertheless, the recent market boom has raised concerns regarding possible market overvaluation. The market has seen substantial gains, with the S&P 500 up by more than 20% and flirting with record highs. Overvaluation bells are increasingly ringing, given that the Bull Run persisted despite interest rates at record highs.

The US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 50 basis points has since acted as the latest catalyst sustaining the upward trajectory in the market. The spike results from several things, such as rising investor confidence and optimism regarding the economy’s future as the Fed moves to bring interest rates down.

The Federal Reserve’s move to reduce interest rates by half a percentage point in September had a significant effect on the market. The move, driven by worries about the condition of the job market and slowing manufacturing, also raised serious doubts about the health of the US economy. Although some experts think a reduction of half a percentage point is too extreme, others believe it could be the much-needed boost for some of the worst beaten-down stocks to invest in.

Given that the market always tends to rise with a perfect record of 7 out of the 7 times such cuts have occurred, it underscores why investors should be bullish about some of the worst-beaten stocks to invest in. According to Vance Howard of Howard Capital Management, there is an 83% chance of upward movement as the Fed continues to trim interest rates.

Some of the sectors Vance Howard believes are well poised to benefit from the low interest rate environment include real estate and utilities under pressure before the Fed cut. Regarding particular industries to watch, Howard pointed out that financials would probably get stronger after rate cuts. He clarified that although financial stocks usually bounce back and keep rising following a rate cut, they may initially decline. He also advised sticking with technology stock investments.

While a lower interest rate environment could be a boon for some beaten-down stocks, investors should be extremely cautious given the prevailing economic conditions. It’s essential to look at the overall market movements and possible dangers.

Looking forward to the final three months of the year, veteran investor and the CEO of Wise Private Singapore, Kevin Tang, has warned about the potential impact of multiple uncertainties on the horizon. The forthcoming U.S. elections, increasing geopolitical tensions, and worries about an economic downturn are headwinds investors believe could weigh heavily on the market, even on the interest rate cuts that provide support.

Moreover, the forthcoming US elections are making analysts and economists jittery as the market becomes more unstable, given the two candidates’ economic policies. Tom Lee, the managing partner and chief research officer at Fundstrat Global Advisors, recently shared his views on CNBC, suggesting that investing in small-cap stocks and equities is preferable to bonds for their higher growth potential, provided the election uncertainty continues.

Meanwhile, analysts at Morgan Stanley believe that Chinese stocks could experience a more sustained rally following the recent wave of stimulus measures. They anticipate a rally of at least 10% in the near future and possibly even more. If there is further clarity on earnings improvements, the stocks could rally even further, with valuations reaching levels last seen during the economy’s reopening from November 2022 to March 2023.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best beaten-down stocks, we first made a list of all stocks that have set a new 52-week low and have a market capitalization of more than $300 million. Then, we also considered their year-to-date share price performance. Finally, this list of beaten-down stocks was ranked in descending order of the number of hedge funds that had bought the shares in Q2 2024, and the least popular stocks according to hedge funds were chosen.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Current share price: $31.90

52 Week Range: $30.52 – $40.84

Year to date Gain as of October 1: -11.24%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 38

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is an integrated energy company that engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. Nevertheless, the British company has been under pressure in 2024, plunging close to its 52-week lows.

Concerned by the underperformance, management has announced plans to sell the struggling onshore wind business in the US as they scale back exposure to renewables and focus on the core business. It also plans to offload part of its key natural gas pipeline in New York in a deal valued at $1 billion.

The proposed divestments show the difficulties BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) faces in luring investors. Even as the company continues to divest struggling assets in the US, it has set sights on the Indian market, billed as the third largest in oil consumption. The company plans to expand its footprint in the country for growth opportunities.

In addition, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) revealed impressive financial results for the second quarter of 2024, including an operating cash flow of $8.1 billion and a $1.4 billion decrease in net debt to $22.6 billion. These latest events demonstrate BP’s continued involvement in the global energy market as well as its strategic choices.

Even though it has more debt than some of its competitors in the industry, the company has pledged to increase dividends and repurchase billions of shares this year. The company, which derives most of its revenue from fossil fuels, is attempting to manage a decline in oil prices in the face of weak demand.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) boasts of an impressive record in dividend payments, having maintained them for 33 consecutive years, and currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 6.12%

According to Insider Monkey’s Q2 2024 database, 38 hedge funds held stakes in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), a slight decrease from 40 in the previous quarter. The combined value of these stakes exceeded $1.48 billion. This indicates a strong, albeit slightly reduced, interest from hedge funds in BP’s stock during this period.

Overall BP ranks 6th on our list of 7 Worst Beaten Down Stocks to Invest In. While we acknowledge the potential of BP as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than BP, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

