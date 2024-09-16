BP to launch $2bn sale of onshore wind business amid green energy retreat

wind power

BP is plotting a $2bn (£1.5bn) sale of its American onshore wind energy business as the oil giant backtracks on its green energy ambitions after an investor revolt.

The company is planning to offload its American wind energy unit, BP Wind Energy, which has interests in 10 onshore wind farms across seven US states, in a bid to put greater focus on its solar energy ambitions.

William Lin, BP’s natural gas and low carbon chief, said: “We believe the business is likely to be of greater value for another owner.”

However, despite the planned sale, he added: “Renewables are an important part of our strategy as BP transitions to an integrated energy company.”

The company said that it was aiming to “simplify” its portfolio and now intended to concentrate its efforts in renewable energy on Lightsource BP, a solar energy business.

On Monday, BP said it would expand Lightsource’s “world-class capabilities as a developer of cost competitive, utility-scale renewable power assets worldwide for both solar and onshore wind”.

The oil giant, which once claimed to stand for “Beyond Petroleum”, has been steadily curbing its green energy businesses since the appointment of Murray Auchincloss as chief executive at the start of the year.

The sale of BP Wind Energy cements the shift from the days of previous boss Bernard Looney, who pushed away from fossil fuels.

The focus on green energy, however, harmed BP’s share price as returns from renewables disappointed. Shares are down more than a fifth over the past year.

In March, an activist investor claimed that almost all of BP’s biggest shareholders were unhappy with its shift to green energy, amid a growing backlash over the oil giant’s focus on net zero targets.

Giuseppe Bivona, chief investment officer of Bluebell Capital, said: “With only the exception of one shareholder, I am still to find someone who supports BP in its entirety.”

However, Mr Auchincloss and chief financial officer Kate Thomson, who was appointed in February, have prioritised investing in new oil and gas assets, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico and US onshore shale basins, where BP already has large operations, according to company sources.