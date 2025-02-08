Boyd Gaming Full Year 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$3.93b (up 5.1% from FY 2023).

Net income: US$578.0m (down 6.8% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 15% (down from 17% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$6.19.

NYSE:BYD Revenue and Expenses Breakdown February 8th 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Boyd Gaming Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 2.2%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Midwest & South (Including Peninsula) segment contributing a total revenue of US$2.06b (53% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$2.03b amounted to 52% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$652.6m (49% of total expenses). Explore how BYD's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 1.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.7% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in the US.

Performance of the American Hospitality industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Boyd Gaming (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

