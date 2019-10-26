How Bowling Alleys Made a Comeback

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- In the late 1970s, just over 9 million Americans belonged to bowling leagues. As of 2017-2018, 1.34 million did. This decline has been much discussed, with political scientist Robert D. Putnam’s famous 1995 essay and 2000 book “Bowling Alone” citing it as a symptom and cause of “declining social capital” in the U.S. due to the “social interaction and even occasionally civic conversations over beer and pizza that solo bowlers forgo.”

Putnam admitted in the book, though, that “only poetic license authorizes my description of non-league bowling as ‘bowling alone.’” Instead, bowling was shifting from something that blue-collar workers did after their shifts to something that kids did at birthday parties and adults as part of a night out with friends.

It just took bowling-alley proprietors a while to catch on. This is from the White Hutchinson Leisure & Learning Group, a Kansas City architecture and development firm:

In 1989, Olathe Lanes East, then an old style bowling alley in a suburban area of Kansas City, burned to the ground, and we were hired to handle its redevelopment. Our research found the majority of its customers were white-collar, and 51 percent were women — even though the owner told us his average customers were “beer guzzling blue-collar men.” So we matched the new bowling center to its market with more upscale art deco décor, cocktail seating on the concourse (the old style settee seating was designed for leagues, not open-play bowlers), one-level floors and approaches, windows and skylights, hand-made hamburgers and nice restrooms. Guess what? After the center reopened, business doubled, food and beverage sales quadrupled and the center was able to command a 35 percent premium price for bowling over other bowling houses in town.

Even with the upgrade, Olathe Lanes East remained (and remains) very much a traditional bowling alley, with a big bowling-league presence. But in 1997, recent business school graduate Tom Shannon undertook an even more radical makeover of Bowlmor Lanes on University Place just south of Union Square in New York City. “I created an upscale vibe, an events space, a restaurant-quality kitchen, and a cutting-edge sound system,” he told Inc. magazine in 2014. “I drew customers with a racy ad that made them wonder, ‘What's going on there?’” Shannon also pitched Bowlmor as a venue for corporate gatherings, which became a big part of the business. Later he added a rooftop arcade/nightclub that eventually grew into the “monstrous shrine to frat culture and preppy nostalgia” (according to the New York Times) called Greenwich Village Country Club, which featured miniature golf, bocce and billiards, among many other amusements.

While the University Place location had to shut down in 2014 to make way for a luxury apartment building, there are two other Bowlmors in the city (one in the former New York Times newsroom on Times Square), and Shannon’s Bowlero Corp. is now the biggest owner of “bowling entertainment centers” in the world. It bought the bowling-alley operations of two of the industry’s iconic brands, AMF and Brunswick (both of which live on as bowling equipment manufacturers and installers), in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Last month, it acquired the Professional Bowlers Association.

Bowlmor/Bowlero now has many imitators, or at least fellow travelers. There’s Pinstripes, which debuted in 2007 in suburban Chicago and is now taking its “bistro, bowling, bocce” combo coast to coast, with a menu that features a $32 espresso-crusted filet mignon and a $13 Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned.(4)There’s Punch Bowl Social, which opened its first location in Denver in 2012 and has also since gone national with its tacos, burgers, superfood grain bowls, craft beers and cocktails alongside bowling, karaoke, virtual reality games, foosball, billiards, “giant Scrabble” and vintage arcades. And there’s Decades, a six-lane “boutique bowling alley” with a “chef-driven” Southern-inflected food menu and an arcade that opened earlier this year in an 84-year-old former National Guard armory in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.I mention Decades out of a plethora of new, locally owned bowling boutiques because one of its owners is Adam Ozimek, the chief economist of freelance marketplace Upwork and a prominent denizen of #EconTwitter. Just after the release of the monthly jobs report a few weeks ago, I got a little lost in the payroll employment data and stumbled across the jobs numbers for bowling centers. Turns out that, after decades of declines, they’ve been looking pretty good lately.

