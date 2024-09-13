Bowler Metcalf (JSE:BCF) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At ZAR0.378

The board of Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of ZAR0.378 on the 28th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.2%.

Bowler Metcalf's Future Dividend Projections Appear Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, based ont he last payment, Bowler Metcalf was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 91% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 12.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Bowler Metcalf Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was ZAR0.35 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was ZAR0.404. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.4% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Bowler Metcalf has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. Bowler Metcalf definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Bowler Metcalf's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Bowler Metcalf has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

