Boustead Singapore's (SGX:F9D) Promising Earnings May Rest On Soft Foundations

Despite posting some strong earnings, the market for Boustead Singapore Limited's (SGX:F9D) stock hasn't moved much. Our analysis suggests that shareholders have noticed something concerning in the numbers.

Zooming In On Boustead Singapore's Earnings

Many investors haven't heard of the accrual ratio from cashflow, but it is actually a useful measure of how well a company's profit is backed up by free cash flow (FCF) during a given period. In plain english, this ratio subtracts FCF from net profit, and divides that number by the company's average operating assets over that period. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.

As a result, a negative accrual ratio is a positive for the company, and a positive accrual ratio is a negative. That is not intended to imply we should worry about a positive accrual ratio, but it's worth noting where the accrual ratio is rather high. Notably, there is some academic evidence that suggests that a high accrual ratio is a bad sign for near-term profits, generally speaking.

For the year to September 2024, Boustead Singapore had an accrual ratio of 0.25. Therefore, we know that it's free cashflow was significantly lower than its statutory profit, which is hardly a good thing. To wit, it produced free cash flow of S$18m during the period, falling well short of its reported profit of S$73.3m. Boustead Singapore shareholders will no doubt be hoping that its free cash flow bounces back next year, since it was down over the last twelve months. The good news for shareholders is that Boustead Singapore's accrual ratio was much better last year, so this year's poor reading might simply be a case of a short term mismatch between profit and FCF. As a result, some shareholders may be looking for stronger cash conversion in the current year.

Our Take On Boustead Singapore's Profit Performance

Boustead Singapore's accrual ratio for the last twelve months signifies cash conversion is less than ideal, which is a negative when it comes to our view of its earnings. Therefore, it seems possible to us that Boustead Singapore's true underlying earnings power is actually less than its statutory profit. The good news is that, its earnings per share increased by 48% in the last year. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Boustead Singapore (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

