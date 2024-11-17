Boustead Singapore's (SGX:F9D) Dividend Will Be SGD0.015

The board of Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.015 per share on the 2nd of December. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 5.3%, which is around the industry average.

Boustead Singapore's Future Dividend Projections Appear Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Boustead Singapore was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 134% of cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 20.4% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

SGX:F9D Historic Dividend November 17th 2024

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.07 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.055. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.4% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Boustead Singapore has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Boustead Singapore is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Boustead Singapore is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Boustead Singapore (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

