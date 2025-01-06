Is Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Among Israel Englander’s Top Stock Picks Heading Into 2025?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the Billionaire Israel Englander's Top 10 Stock Picks Heading Into 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) stands against the other stock picks.
Israel Englander has always inspired the investment world by founding and managing the second-most profitable hedge fund in history. The Brooklyn-born billionaire investor began his career on Wall Street in 1970. After gaining valuable experience in trading and investment management, he founded Millennium Management in 1989.
Millennium Management has become one of the world's largest and most successful hedge funds, managing $210 billion in 13F securities as of Q3 2024. Innovative investment strategies and a focus on risk management are the tenets that have propelled the hedge fund to tremendous success. Since its inception, Englander’s hedge fund has averaged 14% in annual returns, solidifying its position in the highly competitive hedge fund landscape. The hedge fund has also racked up over $56 billion in cumulative profits for investors since its inception.
Millennium Management had its best year in 2000, when the dot-com bust started, and the S&P 500 was down 10%. Thanks to its multi-strategy approach, it returned 35%, which consistently produces positive returns. As the CEO, Englander only had one down year, a 3% decline at the height of the financial crisis in 2008. The impressive performance stems from the billionaire investor focusing on unique investment strategies emphasizing diversification and risk management. Likewise, Englander advocates for a multi-strategy approach that makes it easy to capitalize on various market opportunities.
Millennium Management's diversification strategy was highlighted when they sold tech stocks to invest in an index fund, emphasizing long-term growth and risk mitigation. Israel Englander remains focused on expanding the firm and leveraging technology to stay competitive.
In 2023, Israel Englander topped Bloomberg’s list of highest-earning hedge fund managers with $2.8 billion in net earnings. Millennium Management earned $600 million from commodities last year but lagged behind Citadel's $8 billion in 2022. Bloomberg cited sources saying Millennium's struggles are due to Englander's tight control. Financial Times reported Millennium manages $60 billion in assets, employs 5,400 people, and has 17 offices. The fund returned 8.3% in 2023, 12.5% in 2022, 13.6% in 2021, and 25.9% in 2020.
Millennium Management was one of the hedge funds that benefited from the overall stock market rally, with the S&P 500 gaining 24% in 2024 due to optimism around artificial intelligence and interest rate cuts. The hedge fund also benefited from its exposure to many of the ‘Magnificent 7’ stocks, which were behind much of the actions in 2024.
After two straight years of annual gains, the focus in the equity markets is on stocks that can maintain the upward momentum in 2025. Billionaire Israel Englander's top stock picks are well poised to benefit from a strong US economy. While the billionaire investor's portfolio consists of tech stocks, it also consists of investment plays in healthcare, industrials and materials sectors. With that, let's take a look at some of his top stock picks.
Our Methodology
We analyzed Millennium Management's portfolio to make a list of billionaire Israel Englander's top 10 stock picks heading into 2025. We then settled on Englander’s top ten holdings and analyzed them to determine why they stand out in generating long-term value. We then ranked these companies in ascending order based on the hedge fund’s stake value.
At Insider Monkey, we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds.
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)
Millennium Management’s Stake Value: $910.05 Million
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 92
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices worldwide for use in various interventional medical specialties. It offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions. The stock was up by about 56% in 2024, benefiting from impressive financial results that affirmed underlying growth.
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) released better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings at the end of October. Cardiovascular sales increased 25% to $2.73 billion, while total sales grew 18.2% organically. Boston Scientific's other division, medical-surgical sales, generated $1.48 billion in revenue, an increase of 10.3%.
In contrast to its previous guidance of $2.38 to $2.42 per share, Boston Scientific increased its profit outlook for the year to an adjusted $2.45 to $2.47 per share, affirming expected growth. Additionally, Boston Scientific anticipates organic full-year sales growth of roughly 15%, which is higher than its prior range of 13% to 14% growth.
The impressive financial results and guidance are fueled by strong performance from key products like Farapulse. The products continue to capture market share from competing radiofrequency (RF) and cryoablation technologies. Additionally, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has moved to strengthen its prospects in sacral neuromodulation (SNM), a high-growth adjacency for its Urology business.
It has also completed the acquisition of Axonics, a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated devices to treat urinary and bowel dysfunction. The acquisition is strategic, strengthening the company's ability to offer clinically differentiated treatment options with well-established therapies in a high-growth adjacency.
Overall BSX ranks 4th on our list of Billionaire Israel Englander's top stock picks heading into 2025.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.