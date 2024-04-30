Advertisement
Boston Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Associated Press Finance
·1 min read

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Boston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $271.3 million, or $1.73 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.73 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $79.9 million, or 51 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $839.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $788.6 million, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $768.9 million.

Boston Properties expects full-year funds from operations to be $6.98 to $7.10 per share.

The company's shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed nearly 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $61.89, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXP