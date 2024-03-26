When your boss gives you an unfair review, here's how to respond. Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

Have a question? Submit it here.

Question: Four months ago, I took a new position in a different department at my company. My new manager never supported my development. As a result, I was downgraded for my performance in that position, costing me a significant portion of my bonus. As someone who has demonstrated exemplary performance for six years, how can I request a review of my appraisal? – Moni

Answer: It’s disheartening to hear how you’ve faced challenges finding support for your development in your new position, especially after demonstrating exemplary performance for six years. Here are some steps you can take to request a review of your appraisal and address your concerns:

ADVERTISEMENT

◾ Check company policies: Start by reviewing your company’s handbook or HR policies to see if there’s a procedure for employees to review their performance appraisals and provide feedback. This could outline the steps you need to take and any specific documentation required.

◾ Connect with HR: Reach out to your HR department for guidance on how to proceed. It can provide insight into company policies and offer advice on the best approach to addressing your concerns.

◾ Schedule a meeting with your manager: Inform your manager that you’d like to meet to discuss your performance appraisal. Be professional and respectful in your communication, emphasizing your commitment to your role and desire to perform well.

◾ Prepare supporting documentation: Gather any documentation or evidence that supports your case, such as examples of your achievements, contributions to the company and instances when you requested professional development that were not supported. This will help you present a strong case during the meeting.

Story continues

◾ Be clear and specific: During the meeting, articulate your concerns clearly and precisely. Focus on concrete examples where you feel your development was not supported, and how that impacted your performance. Express your willingness to improve and grow in your new role.

◾ Discuss future support: Outline your manager's expectations for future support and development opportunities. Suggest regular check-in meetings to ensure alignment on goals and priorities, and inquire about how your manager prefers to receive updates on your progress.

◾ Remain professional and positive: Maintain a professional and positive demeanor throughout the meeting, even if the discussion becomes challenging. Stay focused on finding constructive solutions and demonstrating your commitment to your role and the company.

By following these steps and professionally advocating for yourself, you can address your concerns about your performance appraisal and work toward resolving any issues with support for your development in your new position.

Workplace anxiety How can you manage stress when talking to higher-ups at work? Ask HR

One of our area managers at our logistics facility occasionally goes too far and yells and curses at staffers. Most people aren’t bothered by it, but a few have quit after flare-ups with him. How should we approach confronting him or his superiors about his behavior? – Cahill

I'm sorry to hear about the difficult situation with the area manager’s behavior at your logistics facility. It’s crucial to address this issue promptly to maintain a civil and respectful work environment for everyone involved. Here’s how you can approach confronting him or his superiors about his behavior:

If you feel comfortable doing so, consider addressing the area manager directly about his behavior. Choose a time when you can speak privately and calmly express your concerns. Be specific about the instances of yelling and cursing and how they have impacted you and the team. Emphasize the importance of maintaining professionalism and respect in the workplace.

If you’re uncomfortable confronting the manager directly, or if the behavior persists despite your efforts to address it, report the issue to your HR department. HR is responsible for upholding company policies and ensuring a safe and respectful work environment. Provide HR with detailed information about the manager’s behavior, including specific incidents, dates and witnesses. This will help HR investigate the matter thoroughly.

When speaking with HR, be open and transparent about your concerns. Share any relevant information or documentation you have regarding the manager’s behavior. This will assist HR in understanding the severity of the situation and taking appropriate action.

HR will likely escalate the issue to upper management, informing them of the manager’s behavior and its impact on the team and the business. Upper management should recognize the importance of addressing such behavior and holding the manager accountable for his actions. This may involve counseling the manager, providing additional training or support, or taking disciplinary action as necessary.

Trust in your company’s policies and procedures for addressing workplace behavior issues. HR and upper management should work together to handle the situation according to company guidelines, ensuring fairness and accountability.

By addressing the area manager’s behavior through direct communication and involving HR and upper management as needed, you can work toward resolving the issue and fostering a more positive, civil and respectful work environment for everyone at the facility.

Career stalled? How to get out of a rut in the workplace. Ask HR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How do you respond to an unfair performance review? Ask HR