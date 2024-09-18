Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's (ETR:BVB) Earnings Are Weaker Than They Seem

Despite posting some strong earnings, the market for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's (ETR:BVB) stock hasn't moved much. Our analysis suggests that this might be because shareholders have noticed some concerning underlying factors.

View our latest analysis for Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

A Closer Look At Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's Earnings

One key financial ratio used to measure how well a company converts its profit to free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio. In plain english, this ratio subtracts FCF from net profit, and divides that number by the company's average operating assets over that period. You could think of the accrual ratio from cashflow as the 'non-FCF profit ratio'.

That means a negative accrual ratio is a good thing, because it shows that the company is bringing in more free cash flow than its profit would suggest. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. To quote a 2014 paper by Lewellen and Resutek, "firms with higher accruals tend to be less profitable in the future".

For the year to June 2024, Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had an accrual ratio of 0.42. As a general rule, that bodes poorly for future profitability. To wit, the company did not generate one whit of free cashflow in that time. Even though it reported a profit of €44.3m, a look at free cash flow indicates it actually burnt through €93m in the last year. Coming off the back of negative free cash flow last year, we imagine some shareholders might wonder if its cash burn of €93m, this year, indicates high risk.

That might leave you wondering what analysts are forecasting in terms of future profitability. Luckily, you can click here to see an interactive graph depicting future profitability, based on their estimates.

Story continues

Our Take On Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's Profit Performance

As we have made quite clear, we're a bit worried that Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien didn't back up the last year's profit with free cashflow. For this reason, we think that Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's statutory profits may be a bad guide to its underlying earnings power, and might give investors an overly positive impression of the company. The good news is that it earned a profit in the last twelve months, despite its previous loss. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien you should be aware of.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.