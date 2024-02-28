Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's (ETR:BVB) largest shareholders are retail investors with 56% ownership, private companies own 15%

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:BVB) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is retail investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And private companies on the other hand have a 15% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Bernd Geske, with ownership of 8.2%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.2% and 6.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien. It has a market capitalization of just €377m, and insiders have €31m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 56% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 15%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 8.2% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

