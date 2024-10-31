Borrowing costs surge and stocks tumble over Reeves debt binge fears

UK borrowing costs have hit their highest levels in a year and stocks have tumbled amid growing concerns about Rachel Reeves’s borrowing plans.

Benchmark 10-year borrowing costs rose by more than 3pc to 4.5pc on Thursday, as investors fretted about the Chancellor’s £32bn-a-year increase in borrowing. Analysts have highlighted it will not all be used to fund investment.

The pound also fell by a third of a percent against the dollar to $1.2922 and stocks slumped. The FTSE 250 index, which is made up mainly of domestic companies, fell by 1.4pc and the more internationally focused FTSE 100 was down by 0.80pc in afternoon trade.

The sell-off for British assets and the higher government borrowing costs came as investors reacted to warnings from economists that the Chancellor’s debt-fuelled Budget will leave the country vulnerable to changes in debt costs, put up interest rates and hurt growth.

‘Little headroom against debt target’

There are also concerns that Ms Reeves may need to borrow and tax more to meet the Government’s spending commitments.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said: “There is almost no wiggle room against the two new fiscal targets, even after changing the definition of debt.

“Ms Reeves has almost as little headroom against her debt target as Jeremy Hunt had against his.

“She’s meeting her borrowing target only by repeating the same silly manoeuvres as her predecessors used to make it look as if the books were balanced.”

Mr Johnson predicted that the Chancellor’s spending plans would “not survive contact with her Cabinet colleagues”.

Economists warned that Ms Reeves’s borrowing binge to fund public spending will keep interest rates higher for longer.

Two-year yields, which most closely reflect bets on Bank of England interest rates, rose by more than 4pc to 4.5pc, the highest since May.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan said they now only expected one more interest rate cut this year given “much higher spending” pencilled in by Ms Reeves, which will fuel inflation.

Investors also pared back bets on rate cuts following the Budget, and now expect benchmark borrowing costs to fall to roughly 4pc by the end of 2025, compared with 3.75pc a week ago.

Allan Monks, chief UK economist at JP Morgan, said: “The Bank of England will still likely cut in November even after incorporating the fiscal changes into its forecasts. But we are now more confident it will hold in December, barring downside surprises in wages and services inflation.

“We continue to forecast rates at 3.75pc by the end of next year. That had been looking too high, but the Budget takes out a lot of the downside risk.”

Story Continues