Border measures aimed at responding to Trump's tariff threat begin to take effect

OTTAWA — Immigration measures announced as part of Canada's border response to president-elect Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff threat are starting to be implemented, beginning with a ban on what's known as "flagpoling."

This is when someone who was in Canada on a temporary visa leaves for the U.S. then quickly re-enters Canada to access immigration services at a port of entry.

The restriction on providing work and study permits to flagpolers takes effect today.

The Canadian Border Services Agency processed more than 69,300 people who engaged in the practice in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller first announced the plan to ban flagpoling last week, alongside Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc who promised a border control package worth more than $1 billion.

There are still rare exceptions where a person will be granted a work or study permit even though they meet the definition of flagpoling, including international truck drivers with a work permit, professionals under certain free trade agreements and American citizens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press