Border agency detained dozens of 'forced labour' cargo shipments. Now it's being sued

VANCOUVER — Canada's border agency says it has detained about 50 shipments of cargo over suspicions they were products of forced labour under rules introduced in 2020 — but only one was eventually determined to be in breach of the ban.

The Canada Border Services Agency provided the figures after being asked about a lawsuit against it by a Victoria solar firm, which says a shipment of solar panels worth more than $5 million was wrongfully detained over false suspicions they were made with forced labour in China.

Charge Solar Renewables Inc. says in a Federal Court lawsuit that the months it took to convince the agency to release the panels irreparably damaged its market position.

The CBSA declined an interview request, but said in an emailed statement that the "import prohibition respecting forced labour came into force in July 2020," and border agents classify goods on a "case-by-case basis."

It said that since 2021, "approximately 50 shipments have been intercepted and assessed."

"After an extensive review of detailed supply chain information provided by importers, one shipment was intercepted and determined to be produced by means of forced labour and prohibited entry into the Canadian marketplace. The remaining shipments were permitted entry," it said.

One other shipment was abandoned at the Canadian border by the importer.

It said it was prohibited from naming any of the companies involved in the detentions, and it would not comment on the specifics of Charge Solar's lawsuit, filed this month in Vancouver.

The lawsuit says Charge Solar had a supply contract with Chinese firm LONGi Green Energy Technology, and the panels were shipped to Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary between February and April 2024.

It says 47 containers were detained by border agents who told the firm it needed to show the panels worth more than US$3.8 million weren't prohibited as goods made with prison or forced labour.

The company says it provided "thousands of pages" of information to the agency about the manufacture of the panels, including affidavits from those along the supply chain attesting they weren't made with forced labour.

The company, which did not respond to a request for comment, says in the lawsuit that it "strongly opposed the detention of the goods."

The lawsuit says the holdup resulted in customers cancelling orders, while the agency "took an unprecedented step requiring Charge Solar to explain solar module supply chains."

It says similar or identical goods, some from the same supplier, that were imported by competitors weren't subject to investigations or detentions, and as a result Charge Solar's "dominant market share ... was significantly and irreparably eroded."

Story Continues