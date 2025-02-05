Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Reports Strong Q3 Growth, Maintains ‘Buy’ Rating on AI Focus

We recently published a list of Top 10 AI Stocks Trending On Wall Street. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) stands against other top AI stocks trending on Wall Street.

The tech world may be steering in a new direction with the emergence of DeepSeek and the cheaper and more efficient models it promises. In the latest news, bulls from Europe have deemed that the sector may have further to run, despite the emergence of these Chinese copies. This news emerged after January 27, when the tech world witnessed a broad market sell-off driven by DeepSeek’s advancements, investors’ concerns regarding West’s huge investments in chipmakers and data centers, valuation risks, and increasing competition from alternative AI models. In short, DeepSeek sparked a rout in the tech world.

With the emergence of these models, companies are readjusting their approaches, focusing more on efficiency rather than demand. Even big AI names such as OpenAI have been prompted to rethink their strategies. The AI startup is reportedly thinking of “figuring out a different open-source strategy” after DeepSeek released a lower-cost open-source AI model, Seeking Alpha reported Saturday. Moreover, OpenAI Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil recently unveiled that the company was considering open-sourcing older AI models. This reflects a broader industry shift toward efficiency and accessibility.

Nevertheless, since the sell-off, tech stocks have thankfully rebounded. European markets in particular are hitting new highs, Reuters reports. One economic theory, known as the “Jevons Paradox” seems to be the answer. According to the paradox, when a resource becomes more efficient to use, demand may increase rather than the other way around. This is because the price of using the resource drops.

“I hadn’t discussed it until Monday (last week), and then suddenly it’s everywhere. This paradox highlights one of the uncertainties at the moment,” said Jewell, flagging that a key question for European stock-pickers is whether data centres and their suppliers will be less in demand.”

